Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Bruins – Game 3

The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers tonight at TD Garden for Game 3 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1A) PANTHERS at (2A) BRUINS
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 3
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif
Injured: None
Status Report
- Bennett will be a game-time decision; he has not played since a 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the first round because of an upper-body injury.
- If Bennett does not play, Lorentz would be expected to remain on the fourth line and bump Lundell and Stenlund up a spot.
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jesper Boqvist, Michael DiPietro
Injured: Danton Heinen (undisclosed)
Status report
- Peeke is available to play after sustaining a finger injury in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the first round.
- Heinen, a forward, participated in the Bruins’ morning skate Friday but remains day to day.
- Boqvist, a forward, will not play Friday.
