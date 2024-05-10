Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Bruins – Game 3

The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers tonight at TD Garden for Game 3 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1A) PANTHERS at (2A) BRUINS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 3

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status Report

Bennett will be a game-time decision; he has not played since a 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the first round because of an upper-body injury.

If Bennett does not play, Lorentz would be expected to remain on the fourth line and bump Lundell and Stenlund up a spot.

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jesper Boqvist, Michael DiPietro

Injured: Danton Heinen (undisclosed)

Status report

Peeke is available to play after sustaining a finger injury in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the first round.

Heinen, a forward, participated in the Bruins’ morning skate Friday but remains day to day.

Boqvist, a forward, will not play Friday.

