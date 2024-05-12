2024 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 OHL Prospects

Every season, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) seems to have at least a handful of the top draft prospects in the North American ranks. They also have players who find themselves getting drafted later in the draft, and they become surprises for the NHL teams that drafted them. Last year, players like Quentin Musty, Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk, and Rodwin Dionicio were drafted and played vital roles for their respective OHL teams this season.

Once again, the 2024 NHL Entry Draft will hear several OHL players get their names called early on, being led by a couple of the draft’s top defensemen. But the forwards in this group bring some high-level offense and play themselves. With that being said, how do the prospects that are draft-eligible this season from the OHL rank? (These rankings are based on the NHL’s Central Scouting final rankings). So here are the top 10 OHL prospects for the 2024 Draft.

#10: Henry Mews, D, Ottawa 67’s

Central Scouting Rank: 37th (among NA skaters)

As one of the Ottawa 67’s top point scorers this season, Henry Mews possesses one of the most offensively gifted games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the numbers he put up this season prove just that. He excels the most in the offensive zone and the assist category. The mix of hockey IQ and vision makes him a weapon with the puck on his stick to find his teammates. He also has a strong shot that he is more than willing to use when given the opportunity. Along with his offensive game comes his smooth skating ability with the puck, which helps him move around the offensive zone. These two skillsets combined have helped make Mews a top-notch powerplay guy for the 67s this season.

The biggest reason Mews is not ranked higher amongst the OHL prospects in this year’s draft is his defensive game. As much as his offensive game is a strong suit, struggling to defend in transition and on the rush limits him from climbing higher than he is in many pre-draft rankings. He struggles in the defensive zone, being a consistent player and aware of where his assignment is. If he can improve and develop a stronger defensive game, Mews could be a steal if he falls to the right team with the resources to help him do just that.

#9: Ben Danford, D, Oshawa Generals

Central Scouting Rank: 35th (among NA skaters)

Ben Danford’s game is a bit different compared to Mews’, as he has shown himself to be a strong defensive defenseman, being one of the Oshawa Generals’ best shutdown defensemen in the two seasons he has spent in the OHL. His vision and hockey IQ have helped him see plays developing in his end of the ice and shut them down quickly. When he does have the puck on his stick, that vision and IQ are showcased as well. His passing ability and vision help him easily headman the puck out of the defensive zone quickly and smoothly to help his team break the puck out and get moving through the neutral zone.

Where his game lacks comes in the form of his offensive game. Danford’s more of a playmaking defenseman who uses his passing ability and smooth skating from the blue line to get himself into a position to find his teammates. However, he has not necessarily shown a strong willingness to fire the puck when given the chance. There have been times when his opponents have been able to eliminate the passing lane when he has the puck on his stick and fluster Danford. Improving his shooting ability and confidence will go a long way toward him becoming more than a fourth or fifth defenseman on an NHL team.

#8: Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts

Central Scouting Rank: 25th (among NA skaters)

As one of the prospects who has climbed up the draft rankings this season, Cole Beaudoin has been a player many have talked about throughout the season. After his rookie campaign with the Barrie Colts last season, he has returned and looked even stronger thanks to increased confidence and improved skating. He has a nonstop, relentless work ethic and motor on the ice that is shown on both ends of the ice. Playing both ends of the ice at a high level as a center, especially the defensive zone where he plays as a “third defenseman,” will help him succeed at the next level.

Beaudoin will need to continue to work on playing more consistently at times to become a full-blown NHL player in his career. Still, he has shown this season that he has all the tools to become an impact middle-of-the-lineup player who can also spend time on a powerplay unit.

#7: Sam O’Reilly, RW, London Knights

Central Scouting Rank: 24th (among NA skaters)

In his rookie season, Sam O’Reilly seemingly flew under the radar with the London Knights while having a strong campaign. Touted as a full-blown two-way player, O’Reilly showed a strong willingness to play a defensive and offensive game. In the defensive zone, he has demonstrated a willingness to battle with just about anyone on the ice to gain possession of the puck and to help his team gain an advantage.

Once in the offensive zone, O’Reilly shows that same type of compete level and willingness to get into the dirty areas and mix it up to create chances for himself and his teammates. He has a good blend of goal-scoring touch and playmaking skill to his game. It seems that the area where he can do the most damage is in tight around the net with the puck. Improving his skating ability in his second season in the OHL next season will help him get even more assertive on both ends of the ice.

#6: Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm

Central Scouting Rank: 20th (among NA skaters)

The trend of OHL prospects ranked in this piece as playmakers continues with the Guelph Storm’s Jett Luchanko. He is a prospect who may continue to climb NHL teams’ draft boards heading into June after a strong season for the Storm. Luchanko is a force to be reckoned with when he has the puck, with his strong passing ability and a shot that, albeit, could use a little work.

Outside of being a strong puck handler and playmaker, Luchanko is a strong and smooth skater, helping him maneuver through all three zones of the ice. Tied in with that comes his high-end motor skills and work ethic, which were constantly displayed this season with the Storm. The team’s powerplay seemingly ran through him, from breaking the puck out to running the offensive play through him. He will be a player that many fans should keep an eye on heading into the draft this year and could end up rising into the first round when all is said and done.

#5: Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford Bulldogs

Central Scouting Rank: 17th (among NA skaters)

Marek Vanacker took his game to another level in his second junior season and became a strong all-around two-way player for the Brantford Bulldogs. He uses his size and length to his advantage in all three zones of the ice, whether protecting the puck in the offensive zone or using it in the defensive zone to take away passing lanes and break up plays.

Vanacker’s high hockey IQ will help him succeed at the next level. He uses it in the offensive zone and has become a good balance of a goal-scoring threat and a strong playmaker as well. His shot is powerful from all areas of the offensive zone. Where he does lack, though, is with his physicality, despite being a physically gifted player. He is yet another prospect from the OHL that has helped his draft stock throughout the season.

#4: Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires

Central Scouting Rank: 14th (among NA skaters)

On an underperforming Windsor Spitfires team this season, Liam Greentree was one of the biggest bright spots for the team. Greentree seemingly did it all for his team this season while scoring a ton of goals (36 goals) and helping the rest of his teammates become stronger players with his playmaking abilities. He was also a force on the powerplay, with 11 goals on the man advantage this season.

However, Greentree’s offensive game is only the tip of the iceberg regarding his playing abilities. His motor and work ethic is one of the strongest amongst his peers in this year’s draft and will likely help him become a veteran mentor for next season’s Spitfires team. He is, though, much like Vanacker, a player who does not necessarily use his physical gifts as much as many would expect and hopes he would. That said, there is no reason he should not hear his name called in the middle of the first round.

#3: Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals

Central Scouting Rank: 13th (among NA skaters)

After a strong showing in the first half of the season, Beckett Sennecke earned himself an invite to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and blew people away with his strong on-ice testing and his play in the game itself. What stands out the most about his game is his balanced, all-around game, which has helped him be a successful player in the OHL. He is yet another prospect who showcases and possesses a solid two-way game with a relentless work ethic and a strong offensive game.

Sennecke’s playmaking abilities have been praised throughout the season, but his shot is also a strong aspect of his game. He showed this season that he is more than capable of translating his regular-season play into the playoffs, tallying 22 points in just 16 playoff games for the Generals. While having all the tools to be a strong player at the next level, he should hear his name in the same range as Greentree.

#2: Sam Dickinson, D, London Knights

Central Scouting Rank: 7th (among NA skaters)

Had it not been for Zayne Parekh’s breakout season this season, Sam Dickinson would probably be the highest-ranked OHL player in the Central Scouting rankings. Dickinson’s big frame (6-foot-2) and skating abilities help him play a solid two-way game from the back end for the London Knights. He plays a strong defensive game where he can shut down opponents with his long reach and is unafraid to get involved in physical play.

Offensively, Dickinson has not fully showcased his strong shot in his arsenal, but when he does, it is a high-end shot. He has been more of a distributor and playmaker in the offensive zone for a strong Knights team this season. Being able to showcase his shot and willingness to use it will end up helping raise the ceiling for Dickinson in the NHL.

#1: Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw Spirit

Central Scouting Rank: 5th (among NA skaters)

Possibly the most offensively-gifted defenseman in this year’s draft class, Parekh has had a record-setting season with the Saginaw Spirit. After a strong rookie campaign last year, Parekh seemingly took his game to another level in the offensive zone and was rewarded by being named the OHL’s top defenseman for the season. His smooth skating and stickhandling make it easy for him to get down the ice, and once in the offensive zone, he can use his vision to either set up his teammates or combine that vision with his strong shot to create chances for himself.

The downfall of Parekh’s game is seen in the defensive zone at times, as he tends to be a little lackadaisical in the defensive zone. He tends to get caught flat-footed at times but can make up for that in races to the puck or on the rush, thanks to his speed. As a player who models his game after players like Adam Fox and Quinn Hughes, Parekh has a unique skill set that could easily help lead him to become one of the top four defensemen and a powerplay specialist in the NHL.