Beckett Sennecke – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Beckett Sennecke

2023-24 Team: Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Date of Birth: January 28, 2006

Place of Birth: Toronto, ON, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Beckett Sennecke has seen his draft stock rise in recent months due to his performance with the Oshawa Generals down the stretch and into the playoffs. Thanks to Sennecke and Colorado Avalanche 2023 first-rounder Calum Ritchie‘s efforts, they blew by the Barrie Colts and Ottawa 67’s in the first two rounds, and are currently in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Semifinal up 3-1 over the North Bay Battalion. Sennecke has nine goals and 20 points in 13 games and is riding an eight-game point streak with five multipoint games and 14 points.

Sennecke is a burgeoning power forward who is a rare breed of size, skating, playmaking, and soft hands. When he was drafted into the OHL, he was only 5-foot-10 but has since shot up to 6-foot-3. With that added height, scouts have noticed some differences in his game from when he was playing as an OHL draft prospect to now. McKeen’s OHL scout, Brock Otten, noted this in his scouting report of him:

“As an OHL draft prospect, and even as an OHL rookie, Sennecke was known for his hard work and determination as a “puck hound.” He played the body and was a general nuisance in puck pursuit. Now, we’re seeing that part of his game be less effective and less consistent as he lacks the strength to engage and win those battles consistently.”

Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Sennecke still has the potential to become a significant threat in the NHL. As he fills into his frame, he should be able to reintroduce that “puck hound” attribute to his game since he will likely become more confident on the forecheck with some added strength.

Despite a fully developed physical toolkit, Sennecke has been a force in the OHL this season. His shot and playmaking alone make him worthy of a first-round pick, but his other strengths in size, hands and skating push him over the top. In fact, he’s been described as one of the three best playmakers in the 2024 draft class, capable of putting up 50-60 assists as a winger in the NHL someday.

That type of dual-threat from the wing position is a rarity in the NHL and could make Sennecke a valuable commodity in the draft and in his NHL future. Watching the chemistry he’s developed with Ritchie in Oshawa shows the value he can bring to a lineup. Wingers like that are unpredictable, as defenders and goaltenders must respect their shot as much as their vision and playmaking. Sennecke will be the perfect complement to any center he plays with at the next level.

Beckett Sennecke – NHL Draft Projection

Sennecke will definitely be a first-round pick, that much is clear. Where he will go in the top 32 is a bit more murky. He could be one of the wildcards of this draft considering his package of size and skill. Teams still love their big and skilled power forwards, which could make him a candidate for a surprise top-10 pick. But if that doesn’t happen, I see him going in the 15-20 range.

Quotables

“Sennecke provides a great balance of intensity, skill and awareness on both sides of the puck. He excels down low, along the boards and in small spaces to win puck battles as he has soft hands to maintain control and manipulate defenders in the offensive zone. He’s extremely crafty and his improved size allows him to protect the puck effectively and push his way through traffic. He definitely has the strengths that could make him a strong power forward.” – Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers

“Sennecke’s combination of height and his long stride make him a unique prospect. A lot of players can be described as explosive skaters or have really high acceleration, but Sennecke gains space on opponents with his long stride and his size. He has the edge work to slice into tight areas of the ice, and he has strong agility to change direction quickly.” – Joely Stockl, The Hockey News

“Sennecke is a supremely talented player who’ll try anything to gain an advantage or generate offence. He might not always succeed with the things he attempts, but he’s really testing out what works and doesn’t all while expanding his creativity. Sennecke can make game breaking plays splitting the defenders en route to the net where he’ll deke a goalie and bury it for a highlight reel goal.” – Jordan Harris, Dobber Prospects

“Beckett Sennecke is a big winger with very impressive puck skill that allows him to regularly deke through several layers of defense. However, he can get a bit of tunnel vision and try to play hero-puck a bit, losing sight of the best play and turning the puck over by trying to deke too much.” – Logan Horn, The Hockey Writers

Strengths

Skating

Size

Playmaking

Puck handling

Hockey IQ

Edgework

Creativity

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Sometimes does too much with the puck

Tends to be selfish and goes one-on-one too often

Needs to develop more defensive awareness and work harder in his own zone

NHL Potential

Sennecke’s ceiling in the NHL is pretty high as he could become a playmaking top-line winger capable of hitting 70-80 points a season. At worst, his skillset will still allow him to be a middle-six winger with a 40-50-point upside.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Sennecke shined at the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, both in the actual game and the on-ice testing. He placed in the top five in five categories: 30M Backwards Skate (4th – 4.614 seconds), 30M Backwards Skate with Puck (3rd – 4.625 seconds), Weave Agility (2nd – 10.498 seconds), Weave Agility with Puck (1st – 10.693 seconds), and Transition Ability (5th – 13.525 seconds). Overall, he finished fourth behind Carson Wetsch, Sam Dickinson and Jett Luchanko. He was also impressive in the game for Team White, showcasing his hands and playmaking ability throughout.

Beckett Sennecke Statistics

Videos