5 First-Round Draft Targets for the Maple Leafs

As we’re now in the second half of the NHL season and the trade deadline is fast approaching, the shift then quickly moves to the NHL Entry Draft. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, their draft capital is very low compared to other teams. With the notion of possibly not being buyers at this year’s deadline, general manager Brad Treliving could very well end up keeping the Maple Leafs 2024 first-round pick if there’s no substantial deal in place.

The Maple Leafs are nowhere near to being contenders for top pick Macklin Celebrini, but they’re once again in the middle of the pack in the 17-25 range with their pick. While the top of the draft is defense heavy, there aren’t many later in the first-round. Though, there are still some highly regarded forwards with great upside. Here are five early options for the Maple Leafs with their first-round pick.

Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Central Scouting: 15th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s rank: 20th

Sennecke was a standout at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, excelling on a line with Liam Greentree and Jett Luchanko. While the production may not jump off the page as he has 43 points in 44 games, there’s a lot to like with his game as he’s still having a strong impact this season.

Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Sennecke provides a great balance of intensity, skill and awareness on both sides of the puck. He excels down low, along the boards and in small spaces to win puck battles as he has soft hands to maintain control and manipulate defenders in the offensive zone. He’s extremely crafty and his improved size allows him to protect the puck effectively and push his way through traffic. He definitely has the strengths that could make him a strong power forward.

As a result, he’s still trying to combine everything together with his added size. There have been times where he hasn’t utilized his size and strength enough to block players out and his skating and foot speed may be off at times. If he continues to work on that, he definitely could have a lot of potential as he’s exciting to watch when he’s on top of his game.

Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Central Scouting: 21st (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s rank: 51st GOOD

Remember when the Maple Leafs surprised many and drafted Easton Cowan 28th overall in 2023? That pick is starting to pay off and Luchanko could be another player up the middle of the ice that can improve his stock greatly to push his way into the first round.

Luchanko came out on top in the on-ice testing for the top prospects game and the results reflects his play to this point. He has the strength, speed and skill to make a difference every shift and his two-way game allows him to be utilized in all situations. He’s a player that can be relied on and make smart decisions with and without the puck. He can blow by defenders with his agility and quick first steps and his work ethic and motor is similar to that of Cowan’s as he’s always hunting down loose pucks and pressuring opponents.

Jett Luchanko is a PROBLEM 👀



As a 17-year-old, he currently leads the Storm in scoring with 53 points in 48 games. For a player that young to get important minutes and be that productive is very impressive.

Nikita Artamonov, LW/RW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Central Scouting: 14th (among EU skaters)

Baracchini’s rank: 16th

There are very few young, draft-eligible players that can get an opportunity and play meaningful minutes in the KHL. Especially in their draft year. Along with Anton Silayev, Nikita Artamonov is one of those players.

Artamonov has been averaging just under 14 minutes per game while producing 19 points in 46 games. His game revolves being in pursuit of the puck and constantly battling for possession. He’s consistently forcing turnovers and can anticipate plays effectively with his positioning, timing and speed. He plays with a high amount of force and he’s a very strong playmaker, always locating his teammates with timely executed passes. Even if there’s nothing there, he’s always finding a passing lane.

Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Central Scouting: 18th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s rank: 21st

While his teammate Cayden Lindstrom is getting a lot of attention, Basha is flying under the radar and he should be getting more recognition. With Lindstrom on the sidelines with an injury, Basha is taking this opportunity to show his value as he’s three-points off the team lead with 66 in 45 games this season.

Much like Lindstrom, Basha has a great amount of power, energy and drive. He’s quick in transition with his speed and is confident in leading a play on the breakout. He plays with a great amount of pace as the opposition has a hard time trying to contain or keep up with him. He can instantly change the flow of the game by being patient to bide his time, assess his options and then attack with a great burst of speed. He’s consistently attacking the open lanes and middle of the ice and is always getting into position very easily.

Tanner Howe, LW, Regina Pats (WHL)

Central Scouting: 29th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s rank: 19th

Many wondered how well Tanner Howe would perform without Connor Bedard at his side after finishing with 85 points last season. While the Pats are at the bottom of the standings and he’s on-pace to fall short of that this season, he leads the team with 58 points in 50 games. Which is still impressive. Compared to the rest of his team, there’s a 21-point gap between Howe and second place.

Tanner Howe, Regina Pats (Keith Hershmiller / Regina Pats)

Howe can be very tenacious, displaying a strong motor and work ethic. Even though he’s 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, he’s highly competitive, going to the tough areas and constantly battling and coming out on top with the puck. He’s quick to come out of those battles with his speed and attack the middle of the ice. Howe says he has the blend of Matthew Tkachuk and Patrice Bergeron while Pats head coach Brad Herauf sees similarities to Brad Marchand.

No matter who you compare Howe to, the Maple Leafs could use that kind of mentality.

Honourable Mentions

Vancouver Giants defender Colton Roberts stood out at the CHL/NHL Top prospects game. He’s a very well composed defender that can make smart out let passes and close gaps effectively. The other is John Mustard of the Waterloo Black Hawks who is climbing the scoring charts as a rookie in the USHL with 40 points in 37 games. He possesses a great combination of speed, size and skill and was a standout at the All-American Game.

