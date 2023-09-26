Maple Leafs’ Cowan Quickly Earning ‘Top Prospect’ Label

While the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have the best depth and high-end names in their prospect pool like the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres or Anaheim Ducks, there are still some names in the system that are worth keeping an eye on. With Matthew Knies setting his sights on a full time NHL job, there’s going to be a new “top prospect” label for this team once he reaches that point.

At the moment, the Maple Leafs first-round pick in 2023, Easton Cowan is certainly making his case to be that top name in the organization as a result of his recent play against the Ottawa Senators. While there was plenty of hesitation and doubt when the Maple Leafs made the selection, he has impressed and looks to have calm the nerves of fans everywhere. From the development camp to his first preseason game, he has continued to stand out in a positive light.

Cowan’s Impressive First Game

Even though it was a preseason game, it was Cowan’s first taste of action in the NHL. After coming off a dominant rookie tournament where he led the Maple Leafs in scoring, he didn’t stop there as he was just as dynamic as the top player on the ice in a game featuring Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. While the top line shined, Cowan stood out from the beginning of the game.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cowan finished the game with a goal and an assist, but his underlying numbers support his performance. At five-on-five, Cowan had three individual scoring chances. When he was on the ice, the Maple Leafs had a scoring chances for percentage of 61.54. While the numbers are impressive it doesn’t stop there for him.

Leafs 28th overall draft pick Easton Cowan buries on the power play! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gVcuaRRB9k — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 25, 2023

Cowan displayed that “puck-hounding” mentality that makes him such an impactful player and one that caught the Maple Leafs attention at the draft. He displayed his quick agility and speed to catch defenders off guard in transition, even earning a penalty shot in the process at the beginning of the game before scoring a power play goal. Overall, he was smart with and without the puck. He was unpredictable with his movements while showing great poise and strength to get the inside edge and create separation between the player and puck. One play that stood out was in overtime where he battled and stayed with Jakob Chychrun after he turned the puck over.

Related: Rielly Responds to Klingberg Joining Maple Leafs’ Top Power Play

As a result of the competitive drive, he was given a major opportunity by head coach Sheldon Keefe to be used in a game-tying situation, which led to the tying goal by Marner. Needless to say, Keefe was impressed with his showing and made it very clear with his postgame comments.

“Every time he went out there he’s making something happen,” Keefe said according to The Hockey News’ David Alter. “I got sick of talking myself out of it and just started playing him more in the third (period) and he was great.”

Cowan’s impact was definitely felt in regards to his on ice play and to make himself known.

Cowan Continues to Get More Chances

While it’s most likely that Cowan would end up back in the Ontario Hockey League to play and dominate for the London Knights, that might be put on hold as he might have more of a longer look with the Maple Leafs. How many more games he gets remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the team is impressed with his play.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Cowan definitely deserves the opportunity after his first NHL game as coaches and fans want to see more of what he’s capable of. While he continues with his development, he’s already starting to act as a pro with his off-ice habits. The way that he’s carrying himself on ice and is already getting the confidence from the coaching staff to earn more minutes and play in big moments of a game is a sign that Cowan is up for the task.

Playing for Mark and Dale Hunter on a top junior team like the Knights definitely helps in that regard to help players for the next level. The Hunter’s excel in that department and if they feel that a player is in a position to succeed and take the next level, that’ll happen. It happened for Cowan towards the end of the 2022-23 regular season and OHL playoffs as he gained more opportunities to be a big offensive threat for the Knights.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Keefe Impressed With Nylander, Domi Connection

While he finished the season with 53 points, in his last 13 games, he had 17 points showing that jump in production. He added another 21 points in 20 games as the Knights fell short of the league championship. That experience helped him improve his draft stock as it’s once again having a profound impact in his first crack at the NHL.

Cowan Becoming Top Prospect

While the Maple Leafs still have quality names within the system, Cowan’s play in a short span has vaulted him to potentially earn the title of top prospect. While some names are slated to be on the roster or continue to battle for top spot, Cowan’s skill, determination and work ethic has him in contention for that spot.

Latest News & Highlight

Let’s not forget that the Maple Leafs still have names like Fraser Minten, Topi Niemela and Roni Hirvonen still in the fold as well, who are poised to have strong seasons themselves. However, at the moment, Cowan continues to impress and is answering the call each time he is given a chance to prove himself.

He’s definitely playing like a first-round selection.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.