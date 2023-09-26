Maple Leafs’ Keefe Impressed With Nylander, Domi Connection

The offseason brought change to the Toronto Maple Leafs. From their goal song to their roster, there are a handful of differences to kick off the 2023-24 for the team. That includes the addition of Max Domi — a legacy Leaf as his dad was a fan favourite in Toronto for a number of years.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Also amongst those changes is head coach Sheldon Keefe moving William Nylander to the middle. The move adds depth at the centre position, but also levels out the offence for a team that could use the depth once the playoff roll around.

What makes this move even more interesting is the possibility of Domi and Nylander potentially playing together on the third line — a line that would have some grit and offence, especially off the rush with those two coming together.

Keefe Impressed With Instant Connection

The possibility of the two playing together has created intrigue within the organization, so much so that Keefe shared how impressive he believes the two have been together right off the opening drop of the puck.

In the press conference, Keefe noted that he was quite intrigued to see the connection between Nylander and Domi — specifically touching on Domi’s playmaking ability and Nylander’s ability to create off the rush.

Keefe also suggested that in their game together against the Ottawa Senators, Nylander and Domi created a lot of the Maple Leafs’ best offence in the game. While it will still take time for them to fully develop their chemistry, the fact that the two are connecting bodes well for the Maple Leafs’ depth and their overall offence this season.

If the Maple Leafs can, in fact, spread out the scoring through three lines, it could force opposing teams to approach the Maple Leafs’ third line with a different plan in place. Either way, Nylander’s connection with Domi could also play out well for him on an individual basis.

Domi Connection Leading to Nylander’s Next Contract?

As for Nylander, he remains without a contract beyond this season. While he’s voiced his disinterest in discussing the matter any further, it’s still a cloud looming over Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs.

Now, with the apparent chemistry between Domi and Nylander, the Maple Leafs could be looking at a big pay day for the Swedish forward. Coming off a 40-goal and 87-point season, Nylander could be looking at another career-season if he can stay healthy.

Max Domi, former member of the Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Add to that, Domi is coming off his best offensive season since 2018-19 with the Montreal Canadiens when he had 72 points in 82 games, his 20-goal, 56-point performance last year with the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars might point to a slight revitalization from the 28-year-old.

Considering that both players have the ability to put the puck in the net as well as make plays off the rush, the Maple Leafs could be looking at one of the more dangerous third lines in the Eastern Conference — if not the entire NHL.

Having the two of them play alongside each other will keep opponents guessing when it comes to who will be taking the shots and who will be the playmaker each time they step onto the ice.

All things considered, while the chemistry between the two is a positive for the Maple Leafs, it could play against them in negotiations with Nylander when and if they get him re-signed beyond this season. But it’s a risk the team and Keefe will have to take if they want balanced scoring throughout the lineup in 2023-24.