Oilers & Maple Leafs Working to Break 30-Year Cup Curse

The 2023-24 NHL season preseason kicked off over the weekend. Canadian fans always anticipate the possibility of their team going on a long Stanley Cup run. However, the two top Canadian contenders this season, in almost everyone’s books, are the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Latest News & Highlight

Both teams are led by respected superstars Connor McDavid (Oilers) and Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), and both are almost assured of making the playoffs. After that, both teams will set their sights on a deep run.

It’s Been a Long Time Since a Canadian Team Won the Cup

It has been 30 years since a Canadian team won Lord Stanley’s Cup. The Montreal Canadiens won the 1993 championship after knocking off the favoured Wayne Gretzly-led Los Angeles Kings in five games. Since then, the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Oilers, Ottawa Senators, and most recently, the Canadiens have reached the Final, but they all failed in their bid for a championship.

Related: Montreal Canadiens 50-Goal Scorers

A variety of theories exist for this dry spell, including higher expectations for Canadian teams and favourable tax incentives to play in U.S. markets. What we do know is that as the NHL has expanded, the level of competition has risen. This has made it more challenging for any team, Canadian or otherwise, to build a Stanley Cup winner.

The salary cap also created parity among teams after it was adopted, making it more difficult for any team to dominate and win championships consistently. Canadian teams, like all other teams, have not been exempt from these challenges. That the Tampa Bay Lightning have had a solid run for a long time is amazing, given the current context in which the NHL is being played.

The Maple Leafs and Lightning had a great Stanley Cup series.

(Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s tough for any team to win the Stanley Cup. Success often hinges on a combination of things going right – or wrong, as it were – including injuries, unlucky bounces, timely scoring, or horrifying mistakes. Any of these can turn the tide in an instant. A scorer going on a surprising run or a goalie suddenly getting hot can also shape a series. Certainly, Canadian teams have had their share of bad luck and unfortunate circumstances in the postseason.

Winning the Stanley Cup is a complex and challenging endeavour every single season, regardless of a team’s location.

Related: Carey Price: Saying Farewell to a Canadiens Legend

But can a Canadian team pull off the near-impossible this season? While it would take a “perfect storm” to make it so, a team must be good to even have a chance. What we know about the Oilers and the Maple Leafs is that they are good teams.

Edmonton Oilers Are the Western Force

The Oilers have been a team on the rise, largely thanks to their dynamic duo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. McDavid is the best player in the NHL, with unmatched speed, playmaking ability, and a knack for being able to wind up and take the puck through an entire team to the net. His partnership with Draisaitl, who’s an elite forward in his own right, forms an offensive tandem that can strike fear into any opponent.

This season, the Oilers have a significantly improved defence. The acquisition of Mattias Ekholm at the trade deadline last season strengthened their blue line. Ekholm’s presence adds stability and reliability to their defensive corps. These are crucial attributes for a deep playoff run.

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Edmonton also has a deeper and more well-balanced group of forwards that includes former Maple Leafs Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. This depth will allow them to roll four lines effectively and maintain offensive pressure throughout games.

Another big advantage is that the Oilers play in the Pacific Division, which, this season, is considered to be one of the weaker divisions in the NHL. This will likely provide them with an easier path to the playoffs and potentially a higher playoff seed.

Related: 9 Cool Things About Dave Semenko: Edmonton Oilers’ Enforcer

Recent seasons have seen the Oilers make strides in the playoffs, reaching at least the second round for the past two years. The team has experienced success performing under postseason pressure, which should give them the confidence to win against the NHL’s best teams.

Toronto Maple Leafs Are the Eastern Powerhouse

The Maple Leafs have been consistently strong contenders since Matthews came on board. This season will be no different. They made significant improvements to their roster during the offseason, aiming to elevate their game to a championship level.

Adding players like Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, and John Klingberg and having prospect Matthew Knies ready for a full season has given the team a deeper and more skilled lineup. Domi and Bertuzzi bring offensive firepower, while Klingberg will strengthen their blue line and power play.

Comparing the Oilers and the Maple Leafs

Because goaltending can be the deciding factor in playoff success, I think Toronto has the edge in net between the two teams. The tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll is considered stronger than Edmonton’s duo of Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell by most hockey analysts.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs also seem deeper and more experienced than the Oilers. Klingberg adds offensive firepower, and a full season from a solid middle-pairing defenseman like Jake McCabe should further solidify their defensive unit.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In terms of regular-season success, the Maple Leafs had a slightly better record than the Oilers in 2022-23. Toronto also benefits from veteran leadership from players like Morgan Rielly, TJ Brodie, and Mark Giordano, who all bring a touch more experience and stability to the team. Their presence should be invaluable during the intense moments of playoff hockey.

But then, the Oilers have McDavid and Draisaitl. That’s persuasive.

The Bottom Line: A Promising Season Ahead

Both the Oilers and the Maple Leafs enter the 2022-24 regular season hungry for playoff success. Each team possesses elite talents but also a supporting cast with the potential to make a significant impact.

Related: Ranking Every Hart Trophy Winner From 2005 to 2022

While Edmonton has the advantage of an easier road to the postseason, Toronto’s strategic moves to strengthen their lineup this offseason might be the biggest difference. Unless something goes terribly awry, Canadian fans should count on one of these teams emerging as the top Canadian playoff contender.

That said, the NHL is unpredictable. There’s always a chance of underachievement or an unexpected dark horse playing better than expected. Still, as the season unfolds, fans know that these two teams have as good a chance as any other team in the NHL to make a long and successful Stanley Cup run. It’s about time we had a Canadian champion.

Wouldn’t a Stanley Cup Final between these two teams be amazing? This Canadian can hope.