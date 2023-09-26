NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sabres, Hurricanes, Kraken

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one insider suggests that there’s really only one reason Elias Pettersson hasn’t signed a new deal with the Vancouver Canucks yet. Meanwhile, talks between the Buffalo Sabres and their RFA defensemen are picking up. What is Rod Brind’Amour worth on an extension? Finally, is Jordan Eberle a trade candidate this season? Or, is he looking to re-sign with the Seattle Kraken?

Is Elias Pettersson Waiting for Elite Level Money?

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, commented on the reason the Canucks don’t yet have an extension done with superstar forward Elias Pettersson: “I don’t think he’s going anywhere… the reason he’s not signed is that he believes he’s a 102-110 point player every year…he wants to be paid like that…Canucks didn’t put that money on the table.”

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Earlier reports were that Pettersson wants to see how the season unfolds before committing long-term. Seravalli seems to be suggesting this is less about how good the Canucks will be and more about Pettersson wanting the big money and having another huge season where he’ll prove he’s a 100-points or more player.

Talks Between Sabres and Their RFA Defensemen Picking Up

According to Heather Engel of NHL.com, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams has recently revealed that contract extension negotiations with defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power have intensified in the past week. Adams noted that discussions with their respective agents have become more frequent and intense, with late-night conversations being the norm.

While Adams refrained from providing specific updates on the negotiations, he expressed optimism about their progress, stating, “I feel we’re in a good place.” Dahlin, focused on the upcoming season, expressed confidence in his love for the city, the team, and the situation, saying, “I’m not worried.”

Adams emphasized his desire to secure both players’ signatures sooner rather than later, highlighting the Sabres’ commitment to building a competitive team for the future.

What Is Brind’Amour Worth on an Extension?

In a recent analysis by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the status of NHL coaches with expiring contracts was discussed, with a notable focus on Rod Brind’Amour. LeBrun expressed confidence that Brind’Amour, the long-serving head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, is committed to remaining behind their bench despite currently earning a relatively modest salary of around $2 million.

That said, he also thinks Brind’Amour could fetch a lot more on the open market if he wanted to see what his options are. LeBrun writes:

How much that extension will pay Brind’Amour will also be interesting. Brind’Amour is getting paid around $2 million this season, which is an unreal bargain given what other teams would be willing to pay him if he ever ventured onto the open market. source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: NHL coaches on expiring contracts, Gerard Gallant ‘eager’ to return and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 09/26/2023

Jordan Eberle Wants to Re-Sign in Seattle

Jordan Eberle is a pending UFA at the end of the year and while he could be an interesting trade rental target if the Seattle Kraken don’t play as well as they did last season, he doesn’t want to go anywhere. He recently spoke about his contract situation and made it clear that he’s not looking to leave.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Eberle noted, “We haven’t spoken much,” when talking about negotiations with the Kraken. He added: