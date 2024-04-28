NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Crumble and Red Wings Cooking

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, changes feel inevitable for a Toronto Maple Leafs team that is crumbling on live television. Should the team make major moves? Can the team make major moves? Meanwhile, another team that could make changes, what are the Detroit Red Wings going to do this offseason?

Changes Have to be Coming For Maple Leafs

Game 4 was a disaster, exacerbated only by the fact that Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Auston Matthews were seen yelling at each other on the bench. Multiple insiders have weighed on the mess that was that game and the bickering that’s going on between the team’s top stars, most of it aimed at Marner. If Toronto doesn’t find a way to come back, GM Brad Treliving has to be looking at switching things up.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs shots before scoring against Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins during the third period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The issue is that Matthews just signed a new extension, as did Nylander. Keefe has a new deal as a coach that hasn’t technically even kicked in yet. The biggest name that Treliving could move is Marner. But, names like John Tavares, Nick Robertson, Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly, and Ilya Samsonov could be topics of conversation as well.

At the top, maybe it’s time to move on from Brendan Shanahan as the “Shanaplan” isn’t working. Chris Johnston of The Athletic wrote:

Eight years and nine playoff series into their shared tenure as saviors of the Maple Leafs, three of the best individual performers in franchise history were reduced to sniping at one another on the bench after bumbling through an ineffective shift together… This was a make-or-break game, yet another night when they were trying to shed the weight of their past, and the Leafs instead came apart at the seams in front of national television audiences on both sides of the border and a sellout crowd at Scotiabank Arena that started off supportive and ended up sneering. source – ‘Johnston: This is the end of the Maple Leafs as we know them’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 04/28/2024

How the Leafs make moves is another story. As Scott Wheeler writes, “There’s almost no conceivable way Mitch Marner or John Tavares decide to end their tenures as Leafs by waiving no-movement clauses, giving up, and packing it in, with all that would mean for them in Toronto.” He adds, “They’re going to want to change the narrative and they hold the cards.”

Red Wings Likely to Move Pieces and Add Pieces

Max Bultman of The Athletic recently discussed the roster challenges facing the Detroit Red Wings this offseason. With approximately eight roster spots to fill and $28.9 million in cap space, the team faces constraints, especially with pending contracts for rising stars Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond.

Bultman argues that options to create more flexibility include shedding Justin Holl’s $3.4 million cap hit. The team could also try to move Ville Husso, Robby Fabbri, and Olli Maatta, all in the final year of their contracts. Once the team clears up the cap space they need, Steve Yzmerman will likely look at upgrading the forward positions, bolstering the right side of their defensive lineup, and securing an upgraded goaltending option.

