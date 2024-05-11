John Tavares’ Future as Maple Leafs’ Captain

In a recent discussion between Luke Fox, Nick Kypreos, and Justin Bourne, John Tavares‘ captaincy with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the last year of his contract rose to the surface. Tavares has another season left on his contract. Even as early as July 1 this summer, the team can negotiate a contract extension – should it wish. In the meantime, his status with the team has brought up some intriguing considerations on the team’s on-ice leadership.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Tavares’ future with the Maple Leafs, including the possibility of staying in Toronto for the upcoming season and after, Kypreos, Bourne, and Fox discussed whether he should retain the captaincy. In the video below, the conversation contemplates a potential change in the leadership structure.

In Many Ways, Tavares Might Already Be Preparing to Hand Over the Captaincy

Fox’s insights shed light on Tavares’ approach to his role on the team and the potential transition in the captaincy. Specifically, Tavares has engaged the topic with humility and deference to Auston Matthews. In his public meetings with the media, he’s acknowledged that Matthews is one of the premier players in the NHL and the motor that drives the team. For Fox, that admission hints at Tavares’ understanding of his changing position within the team’s hierarchy.

Fox also noted that Tavares’s commitment to representing Hockey Canada was an admirable aspect of his character. He was named captain of Team Canada for the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Hockey Championship. This commitment reflects his unwavering dedication and ongoing pursuit of contributing at a high level. It underscores his determination to play vital hockey roles even as questions about his role within the Maple Leafs continue to emerge.

Regarding the captaincy, Fox believed there was a possibility of a smooth transition past Tavares’ tenure as the formal leader of the Maple Leafs. The acknowledgment that Tavares understands that he no longer holds the central role within the team sets the stage for potential shifts in the leadership structure. If so, it would ensure a seamless evolution within the team’s leadership core.

But What About Tavares’ Continued Future with the Maple Leafs?

Past his role as captain, there has been continued deliberation about Tavares’ future with the Maple Leafs. Not being the team’s captain any longer is one thing; however, what about the continued spin that the team might try to trade him? Given that Tavares’ desire has always been to play in Toronto and he has a non-movement clause, it would seem illogical that he would be moved this summer.

Some speculate that if Tavares were told that the team wanted to move on from him and was asked to agree to be moved, his pride might kick in, and an “I’ll show you I can still play” attitude might push him to allow a trade. However, that logic seems faulty, given Fox’s insights about Tavares’ humility and his nuanced understanding of the situation. In short, there’s nothing to suggest that such conversations about Tavares being traded are little more than baseless speculation.

Implications for the Maple Leafs’ Future

If Fox is correct about Tavares, the question of the next head coach will be the most prominent immediate question for the team’s future. Questions regarding Tavares’ status and the captaincy role would be secondary. If changes happen with the Maple Leafs’ leadership structure, the fanbase should anticipate a harmonious evolution in leadership. Nothing suggests that Tavares would do anything but continue to support the team.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The potential transition in captaincy does carry implications for the team. These include leadership restructuring, possible change in team culture and player relationships, fan engagement, and media and public perception management.

For example, should Matthews become the team’s captain (or formal leader), the media might expect more confrontation in their interviews. Specifically, when dealing with media questions about the team’s failure, if Matthews believed his teammates were unfairly critiqued, he adopted an “us-vs.-them” attitude. He often referred to “you guys” or “outsiders.” He pointed to an inside-the-room and outside-the-room geography, suggesting that outsiders could not know what was happening.

The Timing of Leadership Changes Might Be Ideal

If the team’s captaincy needs to be changed, the firing of head coach Sheldon Keefe could be a good time to do so. Broader changes within the team are already underway, potentially prompting a reassessment of leadership on the ice and behind the bench. The moment could serve as an opportunity for change, aligning the on-ice leadership with the coaching staff’s vision and fostering a positive and cohesive team environment.