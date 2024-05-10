Hockey Analysts Point to Brind’Amour as Next Maple Leafs Head Coach

In a recent discussion between Luke Fox and Jeff Marek, the topic of the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ next head coach took center stage. With yesterday’s departure of Sheldon Keefe, there is a lot of speculation about who will fill the vacant position. The conversation concerned several potential candidates, including Craig Berube and Jay Woodcroft. These two were likely the most low-hanging fruit and most of those who engaged in conversations about Toronto’s new coach named them right off the bat.

However, when Marek asked Fox who he thought might be the best coaching choice for the Maple Leafs’ position, Fox mentioned Rod Brind’Amour. While Berube, Woodcroft, and even Joel Quenneville are mentioned most frequently in conversations, Brind’Amour is a name that few have been hearing. In part, that’s because he’s likely to stay right where he is in Carolina. Still, is it possible?

Why Does Fox Like Brind’Amour More Than the Others?

Fox suggests Brind’Amour stands out as a potential candidate for the Maple Leafs’ head coaching position for several reasons. First, his reputation for loyalty and dedication is well-known. Fox believes it could be advantageous for the Maple Leafs, especially considering the unresolved nature of his current contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Additionally, Brind’Amour’s successful tenure as head coach of the Hurricanes and his experience as a former NHL player makes him a compelling candidate in Fox’s eyes. Overall, Fox sees Brind’Amour as a coach who could bring leadership, integrity, and a winning mindset to the Maple Leafs organization. For Fox, that makes him an ideal choice.

Fox and Marek Noted Brad Treliving’s Desire to Check Things Out Fully

Marek and Fox shared how different the process would be this time than the last time the Maple Leafs found a new coach. Last time, when then-Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas chose Keefe during the season, things seemed to be imploding around then-head coach Mike Babcock. There was a rush to secure a coach, and Dubas called his former working partner.

However, this time, Marek and Fox expect that Brad Treliving, who has a penchant for thoroughness and exploring all options before making decisions, will be diligent in his search to ensure the organization’s success. Fox suggests that the Maple Leafs’ approach in their coaching search should be far more thorough and deliberate. In his conversation with Marek, he highlighted the importance of casting a wider net of interviews to explore various coaching options thoroughly.

A more methodical approach would allow ample time for research and consideration of all available candidates. In the conversation, Fox lauded Treliving’s thorough decision-making, suggesting that a more comprehensive search process could help the organization find the right coach to lead the team forward.

What Should Be the Qualities a Maple Leafs Coach Needs?

Fox shared what he believed were the qualities and characteristics a Maple Leafs coach needs. He noted the importance of finding one who commands respect, instills confidence in the players, and can motivate the team effectively. Additionally, Fox proposed that the ideal coach would balance motivational skills and attention to detail. While motivating players is crucial, having a coach who pays attention to the finer aspects of the game and is knowledgeable about strategy and tactics is essential for success.

Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For both hockey analysts, it seemed that Brind’Amour was a candidate that fits the Maple Leafs’ needs. In fact, in a teasing way, Marek wondered aloud if Fox’s conversation was close to tampering. However, the comment was made in jest.

What Happens Next for the Maple Leafs?

If both Marek and Fox are correct, the search for a new coach might not be done quickly. Fans should not expect any news tomorrow or anytime soon. That said, today’s media scrum should be interesting.