Winter of Leafs’ Discontent: Sheldon Keefe’s Coaching in Question

Sheldon Keefe boasts an impressive coaching record with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s been behind the bench since 2021; and, in his tenure, he’s accumulated 156 regular-season wins, 66 losses, and 32 overtime losses. In the playoffs, he led the team to 11 wins and 14 losses. He’s had a blend of regular-season success and postseason challenges.

When comparing Keefe to other notable Maple Leafs coaches since 1959 (I chose this as the more modern era), he compares well. Mike Babcock, who coached from 2016 to 2018, achieved 118 regular-season wins and 95 losses, while Randy Carlyle (2012-2015) secured 91 wins with 78 losses. Ron Wilson (2009-2012) faced 130 regular-season wins and 135 losses. The legendary Pat Quinn (1999-2004) stands out with 259 regular-season wins and 41 playoff victories.

The newest edition Ron Francis #10 of the Toronto Maple Leafs shows off his new jersey with head coach Pat Quinn and General Manager John Ferguson after a game at Air Canada Centre on March 9, 2004. (Photo By Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

In terms of playoff performance, Keefe has encountered both success and setbacks. He did coach the team to its first series postseason win in almost two decades. Coaches like Quinn and Pat Burns (1993-1996) had substantial playoff experience, each with their unique challenges and triumphs. For instance, Quinn recorded 41 playoff wins and 39 losses, showcasing his team’s competitiveness in postseason play.

Examining coaching longevity, Keefe’s tenure is still growing. Who knows what his impact on the team might be over time? In contrast, coaches like Punch Imlach (1959-1969) and Quinn enjoyed prolonged and influential stints with the Maple Leafs. Notably, Imlach amassed an impressive 365 regular-season wins and 44 playoff victories.

Although some of the Maple Leafs coaches I’ve named here come from different eras, and the game has evolved, Keefe still stacks up pretty well in comparison. His winning percentage reflects a positive trajectory; however, the complexities of coaching extend beyond numbers. Factors such as team dynamics, player rosters, managing salary-cap issues with call-ups, and the evolving strategies of NHL play shape the success and challenges faced by each coach throughout Maple Leafs’ history.

Still, it would be hard to make a case that Keefe has not been among the best Maple Leafs coaches ever.

Good Coach or Not, Keefe Is in the Spotlight

Even given that Keefe is a solid NHL coach, his team this season is having trouble. Amid the Maple Leafs’ recent struggles, he finds himself under the spotlight as fans voice concerns about his coaching decisions and overall leadership. Simply reading the readers’ comments on Maple Leafs’ posts on THW, the discontent of fans has manifested in several key areas. He is sparking intense discussions within the Maple Leafs’ fanbase.

Area One: Berating Players: A Questionable Coaching Approach

A recent video capturing Keefe berating star player William Nylander has become a focal point for criticism. Fans have begun to question the appropriateness of his coaching methods, emphasizing the importance of positive reinforcement and constructive feedback. This incident has led to broader discussions about player accountability and the potential impact on team morale.

Area Two: Defensive Woes: A Thorn in Keefe’s Coaching Cap

Defensive lapses and the team’s inability to prevent high-danger scoring chances have fueled frustration among fans. Many are pointing fingers at Keefe, questioning his role in shaping the team’s defensive structure. The ongoing struggles in the defensive zone, coupled with redundant turnover issues, have ignited calls for changes in coaching strategies or even the coaching staff itself.

Area Three: Leadership Style Under Scrutiny

The fanbase is divided on Keefe’s leadership style. While some defend his tactical acumen, others argue that the coach has reached the end of his tenure with the team. The call for a coaching change to inject new energy and motivation into the team is gaining traction among those critical of his leadership.

Area Four: Player Utilization: Favoritism or Strategic Misstep?

A significant portion of the criticism is directed at how Keefe deploys players on the ice. Fans are pointing to perceived favouritism toward high-paid players like Mitch Marner, questioning his lineup decisions in critical situations. The perceived mismanagement of player roles, particularly calling for more utilization of Nylander over Marner in crucial moments, has become a point of contention. Fans believe these coaching choices have impacted team chemistry and on-ice performance.

Fans Have Chosen to Voice Frustration Over David Kampf’s Benching

A recent move by coach Keefe to bench David Kampf has seemed to stir the pot. In light of this benching, Maple Leafs fans are expressing their discontent with the decision. The move, which ended Kampf’s iron-man streak at 323 consecutive games played, has sparked criticism among the fan base.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

[As an aside, I don’t disagree with the fans’ discontent over Kampf’s benching. I have been a Kampf supporter since he came to the team. Still, there’s a bit of an irony about him specifically. When he was re-signed this past offseason, there was a ton of criticism from fans about that signing. Many thought that $2.4 million a season for four years was too much to pay a depth center who provided virtually no offence. Now the discontent? Perhaps it’s not the same fans exactly, but there is some irony involved from where I sit.]

Do fans have a point in their frustration? They have raised at least four concerns in what I have read. First, they believe there is an accountability disparity. Fans argue that benching Kampf sends the wrong message about accountability within the team. Many believe that higher-paid players, notably Marner and Nylander, who have made on-ice mistakes recently, should face similar consequences.

Second, fans believe there are leadership problems. Some fans have expressed doubts about Keefe’s leadership style, describing him as a patient middle manager rather than a strong leader. There seems to be a growing consensus that a more assertive approach, particularly towards star players, is needed to foster accountability and team unity.

Third, there is a desire for tougher standards from some fans. Fans use as more positive examples coaches like John Tortorella, Rick Tocchet, and Rod Brind’Amour who are known for their tough coaching styles. They believe these coaches have higher standards and represent the kind of coaches who could instill a higher level of accountability within the team.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Finally, as I noted earlier, a group of fans are calling for a coaching change. The dissatisfaction with Keefe’s coaching decisions extends to a broader call for change. Fans are suggesting that a new coach with a fresh perspective could potentially put the team back on track.

The Bottom Line for Sheldon Keefe and the Maple Leafs

As fans voice their concerns, the overarching sentiment is that the decision to bench Kampf was a symbolic representation of deeper issues within the team. The desire for change and a more assertive coaching approach is prevalent among at least a vocal part of the Maple Leafs fanbase.

As the Maple Leafs navigate through challenging times, the scrutiny of coach Keefe’s decisions intensifies. From what I’m reading, the debate among fans is beginning to gain more traction. Although the Maple Leafs’ fanbase is widely known to be critical (and sometimes negative), the noise level among fans is rising. Opinions are divided on whether a coaching change is the necessary catalyst for a turnaround or if Keefe can address these concerns and guide the team to success.

The pressure is on, both for the Maple Leafs and their head coach. What will happen next as the quest for solutions continues amidst a turbulent season?