Bruins’ Slow Start and Poor Penalty Kill Doom Them in 6-2 Loss

For the second game in a row, the Florida Panthers won in convincing fashion. Also, for the second game in a row, they put up a touchdown and managed to score four against Jeremy Swayman. After going the entire first round and the first game of the series, Swayman never allowed more than two goals in a start. Now, he has allowed eight goals, as two of the goals in this game came with the goalie pulled.

Again, the Bruins’ effort was poor in front of their goalie. The Panthers’ offense generated early and neutralized the Bruins’ attack. Another aspect of the game that was a large part of the loss was not starting on time.

Bruins’ Lack of Offense

This game was awfully similar to Games 5 and 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In those two games, a desperate Maple Leafs took it to the Bruins and controlled the game’s pace. For memory’s sake, the Bruins generated a combined three shots on goal in the first period of those contests. After a shellacking to the Panthers in Game 2 and the way the game ended, the tone was set. However, the Bruins missed that call and did not show up on time.

Related: Bruins Need More From Charlie McAvoy in Round 2

The first two periods of the game were sluggish for the Bruins, as they managed to hang goaltender Jeremy Swayman out to dry. Their porous effort to generate offense in Game 2 leaked into Game 3 and ultimately doomed them before the final horn. The first two periods saw the Bruins fire 25-shot attempts, but they had eight shots on goal to show for it. Furthermore, they generated a measly 0.82 expected goals and barely tested Sergei Bobrovsky.

The big gut punch was seeing captain Brad Marchand exit the game in the first period. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury and did not return. Offensively, the team was being pounced on by a relentless Panthers defense, and when they did generate any momentum, the penalties became a killer.

Panthers Power Play Is Alive

Despite having eight shots combined in the first two periods, the Bruins did do some good things. The offense sustained pressure and kept the Panthers on their toes and in their zone. However, the game got out of hand and the momentum was evaporated after Mason Lohrei took a double minor high sticking penalty. Prior to this power play, the Panthers had only scored one powerplay goal in the series, as the elite penalty kill of the Bruins kept them in check. However, the Panthers showed how lethal their power play can be and converted twice.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored the first powerplay goal. Off great puck cycling, he managed to pick his corner and roofed a shot over Swayman. Moments later, Carter Verhaeghe scored and delivered a dagger to the Bruins. Not only was the offense run dry, but the strong point in their game had a leak in the hose. The Panthers had more success on the power play in the third period after a controversial goalie interference call. On the ensuing powerplay, Brandon Montour blew a slap shot past Swayman, and once the game concluded, the Panthers went four for six with the man advantage.



"I don't know, what am I supposed to do to avoid it?"



Jakub Lauko on the 3rd period penalty call in the Bruins 6-2 loss to the Panthers.#NHLBruins | https://t.co/1riFRo7BIX pic.twitter.com/eFvXZArsrh — NESN (@NESN) May 11, 2024

The game was well out of reach, but that penalty came at a crucial point. Forward Jakub Lauko touched on that penalty at the end of the game, saying, “I don’t know. What am I supposed to do to avoid it?” After that goal was scored, the Bruins built up some steam and found some momentum to help carry into Game 4.

Bruins Finish The Game Strong

The Bruins’ first two periods were dismal, and the Panthers are a much better team. However, after that Montour goal, the Bruins went to work and began to generate some momentum.

Jakub Lauko, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After being called for the penalty that led to the Montour goal, Lauko grabbed a goal of his own. On a delayed penalty, Lauko buried a goal top shelf to get the Bruins on the board. Jake DeBrusk also scored a goal, which is great for him to build off of. However, it was not just the goals that provided optimism; it was the effort they showed and the pushback in the third period.

The Bruins held the edge in shot attempts (19-17), showing they can control the pace of the game when they are at their best. In addition, they tested Bobrovsky much more, having their highest shot total in a period (eight). They also dominated the high-danger areas with six shot attempts. As a team and in all situations, they generated 0.92 expected goals, which was the highest of any period.

Bruins Need to Be Better in Game 4

Being down 2-1 in the series is not ideal, especially after the last two games. However, finishing strong and on a positive note is a good sign going into the next game.

There is no way around it. The Bruins need to play a better brand of hockey. The effort is much to be desired, and the results have been losses. If they are to turn things around and right the ship, they’ll need to make adjustments and come out flying in Game 4 on Sunday evening (May 12). Swayman alluded to it at the end of the game, saying, “I think that we can build our game off that,” Swayman added. “Looking forward to evening the series in our next game.” (From ‘Why Jeremy Swayman Maintains Unwavering Belief In Bruins‘, NESN.com, May 10, 2024).

It’ll be a huge test for the Bruins and a good wall of adversity. They’ve been in this position in the first round, having lost two games in a row. The Bruins found a way to win, and if they want to avoid a 3-1 deficit, it’s a must-win matchup.