Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – Game 4

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight for Game 4 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2C) JETS at (3C) AVALANCHE

Western Conference First Round, Game 4

2:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS

Avalanche lead best-of-7 series 2-1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Nate Schmidt — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Colin Miller, Collin Delia, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Brenden Dillon (hand)

Status report

Dillon, a defenseman, is day to day with a cut to his hand suffered during a scrum after the final whistle in a 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Friday. Stanley will replace him in the lineup.

Jonsson-Fjällby, a forward, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could play.

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Status report

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said there was no update on whether Drouin, a forward, will resume skating during the Western Conference First Round. He has not played since the final game of the regular season on April 18.

