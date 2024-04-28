Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – Game 4

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight for Game 4 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
(2C) JETS at (3C) AVALANCHE
Western Conference First Round, Game 4
2:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS
Avalanche lead best-of-7 series 2-1
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Nate Schmidt — Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Colin Miller, Collin Delia, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Brenden Dillon (hand)
Status report
- Dillon, a defenseman, is day to day with a cut to his hand suffered during a scrum after the final whistle in a 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Friday. Stanley will replace him in the lineup.
- Jonsson-Fjällby, a forward, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could play.
More from THW:
- NHL’s Longest Active Playoff Streaks
- Avalanche Continue to Have Hellebuyck’s Number in Game 3 Win
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Jets, Senators, Sabres
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta
Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)
Status report
- Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said there was no update on whether Drouin, a forward, will resume skating during the Western Conference First Round. He has not played since the final game of the regular season on April 18.
More from THW:
- NHL’s Longest Active Playoff Streaks
- Avalanche Continue to Have Hellebuyck’s Number in Game 3 Win
- Avalanche Bury Jets 6-2 in Game 3, Snatch 2-1 Series Lead
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket