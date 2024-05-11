Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Hurricanes – Game 4

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 4 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1M) RANGERS at (2M) HURRICANES
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 4
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN< TVAS, CBC
New York leads best-of-7 series 3-0
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Matt Rempe
Injured: Filip Chytil (illness), Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Status Report
- Chytil did not participate in the Rangers’ morning skate Saturday; New York coach Peter Laviolette said the forward will be a game-time decision. Brodzinski centered the fourth line at the morning skate.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Maxime Comtois, Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.
- Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour did not announce his starting goalie; Andersen was in the starter’s crease at practice Friday after Kochetkov made 22 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 3 on Thursday.
