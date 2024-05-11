Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Hurricanes – Game 4

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 4 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1M) RANGERS at (2M) HURRICANES

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 4

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN< TVAS, CBC

New York leads best-of-7 series 3-0

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Matt Rempe

Injured: Filip Chytil (illness), Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Status Report

Chytil did not participate in the Rangers’ morning skate Saturday; New York coach Peter Laviolette said the forward will be a game-time decision. Brodzinski centered the fourth line at the morning skate.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Maxime Comtois, Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour did not announce his starting goalie; Andersen was in the starter’s crease at practice Friday after Kochetkov made 22 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 3 on Thursday.

