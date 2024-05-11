Pending Free Agents Devils Fans Should Watch During the Playoffs

Even with the New Jersey Devils season having ended in game 82, there is still a reason for fans to tune into the playoffs. The Devils enter their off-season with glaring needs. The first is for a new head coach. Once that is checked off the list, general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald will look to improve his team. With much of his core signed long-term, there is a need to fill in the margins with players who will increase the team’s compete level. Fitzgerald lamented the Devils’ strength and conditioning in his post-season press conference. Those comments and the players discussing a need for accountability and maturity demonstrate that Fitzgerald has significant work ahead. With nearly $20 million in cap space and only 14 players under contract, the ability to sign big-ticket free agents is limited. Instead, he will have to go bargain hunting. He should start by taking a look at the teams in the playoffs.

The Devils have distinct needs. They must find a center to replace what they got from Mike McLeod. Specifically, a player who wins faceoffs, skates well, is strong on the puck, and can center a checking/shut down line. They also need a middle-six winger who has a strong two-way game and a stout, penalty-killing defenseman who will control the front of the net. They may have to look to fill some needs by trade, but here are some players on expiring contracts who could be a low-cost fit for New Jersey.

Florida Panthers

Under Paul Maurice, the Florida Panthers have developed a fast, physical, counterattacking team that competes every shift. The Devils would be wise to look south when trying to find a team they can emulate. Fortunately for Fitzgerald, he should be able to poach some of the Panthers, as the team has ten pending unrestricted free agents (UFA). Many of them fit the Devils’ specific needs.

Vladimir Tarasenko – Middle Six Forward

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko has shown he still has gas in the tank and a desire to play for a team competing for the Stanley Cup. He would slot well into the place vacated by Tyler Toffoli, probably at a lower cost and with better defensive production. He is also a better skater and defender than Toffoli. Before his trade from the Ottawa Senators, he impressively was plus-13 on a team that finished the season minus-21. He would be a solid contributor to the power play and could either fit as secondary scoring on a third line with Ondrej Palat and Erik Haula or slide up and be the finisher Jack Hughes has been searching for on his wing.

St. Louis Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

While not known for his hitting, Tarasenko competes and is strong on the puck and the walls and sturdy in front of the net. He would also bring Stanley Cup pedigree, having won with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He showed the Devils firsthand how dangerous he can be in a playoff series, scoring three goals in seven games against them last season. Perhaps the Devils could entice Tarasenko to come in below his current $5 million salary with a multi-year term, especially if it is a reunion with his former coach, Craig Berube.

Kevin Stenlund – 4th Line Center

Panthers GM Bill Zito took a chance on bringing in Kevin Stenlund and signing him to the same contract the Devils did with Tomas Nosek. In his first full NHL season, Stenlund earned Paul Maurice’s trust and turned it into playing 81 games, mostly centering the team’s fourth line. He brings a prototypical size of 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, to a checking line center. He is a dangerous penalty killer, cashing in two shorthanded goals this season, and is over 50% for his career in the faceoff dot. He competes every shift, is strong defensively in the slot, and is aggressive on the forecheck. He finished the season with 83 hits and 55 blocks. He will turn 28 in September, four years younger than Nosek. He also contributed 11 goals and can rotate through the second power-play unit as needed. Florida will have the first crack at Stenlund, but if he is around on July 1, Fitzgerald should find a way to make him a Devil.

Ryan Lomberg – Bottom Six Depth

Every good team needs a pest. Few players can get under opponents’ skin as skillfully as the guy they call “The Lomberghini” can. Despite his diminutive stature, Ryan Lomberg plays a grinding physical game. The Devils have seen firsthand that he is not bashful when standing up for his teammates. He was one of the main agitators in the 2022-23 season when the Panthers thought Nico Hischier took liberties with Aleksander Barkov. He led all Panthers forwards in hits with 179 in just 75 games. He certainly brings the snarl missing from far too many Devils games this past season. He is the quintessential player you love when he is on your team and hate to play against. Notably, Lomberg, playing in a bottom-six role, has never finished with a negative plus/minus. He made just $800,000 this season and would likely consider a move up the East Coast should the Devils make him the right offer.

Carolina Hurricanes

With the Carolina Hurricanes poised to end their season with another disappointing playoff exit, team management may consider this off-season a time to reshuffle the deck. At first glance, they have significant cap space and a limited number of UFAs. A closer look shows that several restricted free agents (RFA) will be looking for pay increases and significant UFAs like Jake Guentzel and Teuvo Teräväinen, who will likely cost a minimum of $17 million combined in cap space. These high-end needs may lead to some of their valuable role players shaking loose in free agency.

Jordan Martinook – Middle Six Forward

Fitzgerald likely sees Jordan Martinook in his sleep after the Hurricane forward’s impact against New Jersey in last season’s playoffs. He is a member of the Hurricanes leadership group and sets the tone for the team in a middle-six role. He can contribute offense, but his best traits are his competitiveness and ability to match up as a checking forward. A potential third line of Palat, Haula, and Martinook would be one of the premier two-way third lines in the NHL. He is not the most likely player on this list to make it to free agency; however, if Carolina does make wholesale changes, he may be willing to test the waters.

Stefan Noesen – Bottom Six Forward

The former Devils forward is another versatile, physical agitator who finds a way to contribute offensively. Stefan Noesen is a late bloomer, having come into his own during the last two seasons in Carolina. He is a dogged competitor who has given tremendous value for a guy playing on essentially a league-minimum contract.

Stefan Noesen of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after a goal during the third period against the New York Islanders in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

He provides secondary offense and plays on the Hurricanes’ power play. He is unafraid to throw his body around and is third on the team in hits with 118. He is a different player than when he was last in New Jersey. He may be available as a casualty of the Carolina cap and would be a good complementary piece in New Jersey’s bottom six.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have cap space issues heading into 2024-25. They have less than $10 million in cap space, with only 13 players signed. They have thrived behind their superstars’ play, finding role players who have speed, compete hard on the puck, and grind out games. That is exactly the type of player the Devils need.

Brandon Duhaime – Bottom Six Forward

A productive 26-year-old player rarely hits free agency, but the Avalanche will likely not be able to re-sign forward Brandon Duhaime. Colorado acquired him at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Wild. He plays a fast, physical game and would be a perfect fourth-line player to compete with Nolan Foote for ice time and maybe play up on the third line. He combined for 208 hits on the season with both the Wild and Avalanche. Like several of the guys above, he would inject competitive drive and physicality into the New Jersey lineup.

Yakov Trenin – Bottom Six Forward

Colorado acquired Yakov Trenin from the Nashville Predators at the trade deadline to bolster their bottom six. He has generally been slotted in as the 4C for the Avalanche. The player, nicknamed “The Yak,” uses his size to make his presence felt in all three zones. He averages 199 hits per 82 games for his career. He has excelled in a small sample size with Colorado, playing to an expected goals rate of 53% while enjoying 71% of the actual goals. With him on the ice, the Avalanche played to a .974 save percentage. He is finishing a contract paying him $1.7 million a year and will certainly be looking for an increase. Still, again, the Devils could blunt the increase with an offer of term and potentially fill their hole at 4C for the foreseeable future.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have the most complete roster in the NHL. They also have several players knocking on the door to get into the lineup for next season. They play a style similar to how the Devils want to play, using their speed to generate offensive opportunities off of turnovers, and with the help of puck-movers on the blue line, they have been successful. They are about to be a victim of their success with six pending UFAs, four pending RFAs, and three that are arbitration-eligible. Add in that the Stars have their cap space decreased by $2.5 million in overages from this season and you have a team with only 13 players under contract and approximately $15 million to sign the rest. Fortunately for New Jersey, the Stars have several players about to hit free agency who perfectly fit the Devils’ needs.

Matt Duchene – Middle Six Forward

Matt Duchene bet on himself and won. Last season he was bought out by the Nashville Predators, he then signed a one-year, prove-it deal with Dallas and ended up outplaying his contract. For most of the season, he centered the Stars’ second line and contributed 25 goals and 65 points while winning faceoffs at a 56% rate. The Devils would look at Duchene as a replacement for Toffoli and be able to pair him with Jack Hughes or slide him down to the third line where he could play with Haula and Palat. He is not a huge physical presence but has the pace to play with Hughes and the high-end finishing ability to add secondary scoring and convert in the dirty areas. With Nashville already paying him $1.55 million a year due to their buyout, the Devils should be able to secure him at a discount should they decide he is the right player to help get the best out of Hughes.

Jani Hakanpaa – Third Pair, Penalty Killng Defenseman

Jani Hakanpaa is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-shot, third-pair, penalty-killing defenseman. Fitzgerald should just ask, where do I sign? Hakanpaa is mobile, battles all over the ice and is the first over the boards to kill penalties. He knows his role and his value and plays within himself. In only 64 games this season before suffering a lower-body injury, he totaled 196 hits and 123 blocks. Both stats would have led the Devils going away.

The Devils have more of a need on the left side, but they could either use Hakanpaa as a replacement for John Marino should he be moved or use him on his off-hand side. He has not yet returned to Dallas’ lineup after his injury on March 9, but is expected to play before the end of the series against Colorado. He would likely be amenable to a two-year deal in the range of $2-2.5 million annually which is a significant savings over Marino.

Chris Tanev – Bottom Four, Penalty Killing Defenseman

Chris Tanev was one of the perceived prizes of the trade deadline. He was eventually acquired by the Stars from the Calgary Flames with the use of the Devils as a third-party broker, offering retention of just over $1 million of Tanev’s salary. Tanev is similar to Hakanpaa in that he is a tough, competitive, right-side defenseman but he is much more of a shot blocker than a hitter like Hakanpaa. He was third in the NHL with 207 blocks in only 75 games.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Stars are unable to find a way to retain Tanev, he will likely be one of the most sought-after defensive defensemen in free agency. Also like Hakanpaa, his energy, attitude and physicality in all three zones is infectious and is what was missing from the Devils’ defense this season. Known for his competitiveness, he would instantly improve the Devils’ defensive group. The sticking point with Tanev will be both cost and term, which may make Hakanpaa the more attractive option.

Edmonton Oilers

Like most of the other teams on this list, the Edmonton Oilers have spent themselves to the cap ceiling and survived the flat cap with expiring contracts. They currently have nine skaters that are pending UFAs. With less than $9 million in cap space heading into the off-season, there is no way they will be able to keep even most of their free agents. Fitzgerald should look to Western Canada to restock his team as their cupboard is full of talent.

Warren Foegele – Bottom Six Winger

Warren Foegele’s play this season may have priced him out of New Jersey’s market. A big, fast, skilled winger who disrupts breakouts with the forecheck, he would easily improve the Devils’ bottom six, but has also been pushed up higher at times. Depending on what New Jersey does with the rest of their roster, Foegele would fit well with the way they want to play and if they have enough space, they should consider signing him to play with Haula and Palat on the third line with the versatility to slide up or down the lineup depending on injuries and need.

Adam Henrique – Middle Six Forward

The author of the most memorable moment for a generation of Devils fans, Adam Henrique would be welcomed back to New Jersey like a conquering hero. Beyond the emotional bounce, his play is well-suited to fill a huge hole in the Devils lineup. Like Tarasenko or Duchene, he would be a perfect fit to play alongside Hughes. In some ways, Henrique is a better fit than the other two as he combines Tarasenko’s size and Duchene’s ability in the faceoff dot and does not sacrifice the scoring ability of either. The one caveat is that he will be turning 35 next season and this season, in a contract year, he tied his career high in points with 51.

Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Henrique has fit seamlessly with the Oilers since coming over at the trade deadline. They have used him in multiple roles, often in their top six. With over 53% on faceoffs, 99 hits and 78 blocks he plays a 200-foot game that would complement Hughes’ play driving and he has the skill to score 20-25 goals with the open ice created by Hughes. The other advantage of Henrique is that he can play on both special teams. He will certainly be sought after in free agency and the Devils may have to give some term, but he should be in their price range for someone to fill that middle six position.

Vancouver Canucks

Rick Tocchet has done a masterful job of creating a team in his image putting him as the frontrunner for the Jack Adams Award. They have eight skaters as pending UFAs and a total of $24 million in cap space heading into the offseason. Most of their major pieces are locked up already, but they do have both UFAs and RFAs who have increased their value and will be looking to cash in, like Filip Hronek.

Sam Lafferty – Fourth Line Forward

The Vancouver Canucks have deployed Sam Lafferty in multiple situations throughout their lineup. His size, pace, and toughness have been a big part of the team’s resurgence. The Devils could utilize Lafferty throughout their bottom six and into the top six in a pinch. He is a fast, physical 200-foot player that can also chip in on offense. The Canucks have played him at both center and wing and he could do both for New Jersey and would provide a right-hand centerman that they do not currently have. In his career, he averages 178 hits per 82 games. The one downside is that he is under 50% on faceoffs. Lafferty is finishing a contract that was paying him $1.15 million and is likely to at least double it on the open market and get a deal similar to Miles Wood.

Dakota Joshua – Bottom Six Forward

Another player who has made himself a lot of money with his play this season is Dakota Joshua. The soon-to-be 28-year-old forward brings size and snarl to the lineup and would be an ideal left wing on the fourth line. He is a tone-setter on the forecheck and in his zone as demonstrated by 244 hits in just 63 games. The Canucks have played him on both the third and fourth line in the playoffs, and he has shown that he can be counted on and keep up with the pace of teams like the Oilers and the toughness of the Nashville Predators. He is poised to cash in and may price himself out of the Devils’ bottom six, but they should explore it if he is available.

Tyler Myers – Bottom Four, Penalty Killing Defensemen

The Devils had difficulty this past season keeping forwards to the outside and controlling the front of the net. Tyler Myers addresses both of those issues. His 6-foot-7 230-pound frame, along with his experience, is built to deter inside rushes. While not overly physical, he reached triple digits in both hits and blocks this season and has for his entire career. The former Calder Trophy winner would bring experience to a young team and would not be prohibitively expensive since he is turning 35 during the next season. He has spent most of this season as a second-pair defenseman, but his next contract will reflect a third-pair, mid-30s defenseman, which the Devils could afford.

There is plenty of reason for Devils fans to follow the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While watching, they can look to these players as potential solutions to help get the Devils back to the playoffs next season and ensure they have the pieces to make a deep run for years to come.