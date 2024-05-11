Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – Game 3

The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena for their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1C) STARS at (3C) AVALANCHE
Western Conference Second Round, Game 3
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matt Duchene
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Joe Pavelski
Evgenii Dadonov — Sam Steel — Craig Smith
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status Report
- The Stars will not make any lineup changes from a 5-3 win in Game 2 on Thursday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta
Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko, Chris Wagner
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)
Status report
- Drouin, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey but isn’t expected to play.
