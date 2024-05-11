Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – Game 3

The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena for their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1C) STARS at (3C) AVALANCHE

Western Conference Second Round, Game 3

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matt Duchene

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Joe Pavelski

Evgenii Dadonov — Sam Steel — Craig Smith

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status Report

The Stars will not make any lineup changes from a 5-3 win in Game 2 on Thursday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko, Chris Wagner

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Status report

Drouin, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey but isn’t expected to play.

