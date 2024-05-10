Stars Survive 3rd Period Comeback by the Avalanche in Game 2, Win 5-3

The Dallas Stars used their special teams to narrowly win Game 2 over the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 and tie their second-round series at one apiece. After blowing a 3-0 lead in Game 1 and losing in overtime off a goal by Miles Wood, Pete DeBoer’s squad almost had the same thing happen again. This time, they had a 4-0 advantage going into the third before the Avalanche scored three unanswered goals to bring the game to 4-3 entering the final minute. Fortunately for Stars fans, an empty net goal made sure history didn’t repeat itself.

39-year-old Ryan Suter opened the scoring in Game 1 for the Stars, and in Game 2 it was the youngster, 24-year-old Miro Heiskanen, that got the party started. Then they blew open the game in the second with three more – one at each strength – as Roope Hintz, Heiskanen, and Tyler Seguin scored at even strength, the power play and shorthanded respectively.

The Avalanche made things interesting in the third with goals from former Star Joel Kiviranta, who famously scored five in Dallas’ run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, trade deadline acquisition Brandon Duhaime, and Valeri Nichushkin with the net empty, but that’s as close as they would get. A power play at the end of the game gave them another chance at another improbable comeback, but the Stars held on to win 5-3.

Jake Oettinger entered the third period with the chance to tie Cesare Mangio for third place on the Stars/Minnesota North Stars all-time postseason list with his third career playoff shutout, but Kiviranta spoiled that dream 4:06 in with a backhand shot off a rebound. He ended the game with 28 saves on 31 shots. At the other end, Alexandar Georgiev gave up three or more goals for the fourth time in the playoffs and finished with 26 saves on 30 shots.

The series now shifts to the Mile High City tied at one with Game 3 set to go on Saturday.