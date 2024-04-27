Avalanche Continue To Have Hellebuyck’s Number In Game 3 Win

With the first three games of their first-round series in the books, the Colorado Avalanche finish their first home game and now look to take the crucial 3-1 lead over the Winnipeg Jets before returning to Winnipeg.

The Avalanche continue to pile on goals against goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, scoring six to finish out Game 3 and dominate the Jets by outshooting them 39-24.

Game 3 started quieter and more complex than the previous two high-scoring contests. Both teams leveled themselves out and did not give up any chances, with Zach Parise rebounding to finish the first period up 1-0. With a blip in the second period, the Jets found their way and took charge of the game to finish the period 2-1, but it all was Avalanche in period three. A five-goal period helped the Avalanche take the series lead.

With a crucial Game 4 on April 28th, here are some takeaways from Game 3 that could shape the rest of the series.

Avalanche Continues to Pile On Hellebuyck

After Game 3, it seems that goaltending will not be a significant factor in this series to the Jet’s success in this series. The Jets had a considerable advantage when it came to goaltending. Hellebuyck, who made 60 starts, is poised to win his second Vezina Trophy after leading the team to their first William M. Jennings Trophy in franchise history. He captured 37 wins, posted a 2.39 GAA, .921 SV%, had five shutouts, and delivered 40 quality starts. Now, through three games and having a 1-2 record, Hellebuyck has allowed 15 goals on 116 shots, equaling a .871 SV% and a 5.05 GAA.

Compared to the rest of the league’s goaltenders who have played in the playoffs, he has the fifth-worst SV% and the second-worst GAA. While getting saves from your goaltender is essential, he’s letting up goals, and his team isn’t helping him defensively by taking multiple penalties and defensive breakdowns. The Jets have now allowed four goals in a period 2x in this series. They didn’t let four goals in a period during the entire regular season.

More shocking is the breakdown of goals allowed per period by Hellebuyck and the Jets. Hellebuyck’s SV% in the first and second periods of this series is .902, but in the third period, he has a .794 SV%. While he continues struggling, Alexandar Georgiev looks better each game.

Trade Deadline Acquisition Coming Up Big

Casey Mittelstadt has been exceptional in the playoffs. He had outstanding performances in the first three games against the Jets, which followed a quiet end to the regular season. He set the bar high with his performance in Game 3, as good as in games one and two. Mittelstadt executed a perfect entry for Colorado’s first goal. Just when it seemed like he was going to dump the puck in, he skillfully backhanded it under the stick of a Jets defender, passing it right to Parise, who then quickly returned the pass to Mittelstadt.

This simple yet impressive play showcased Mittelstadt’s skill and patience, resulting in a goal just three seconds later. The fourth Avalanche goal displayed incredible vision and patience in the third period. Hellebuyck, one of the best goalies in the world, was caught off guard when Lehkonen received the pass. The play was so good that it made Hellebuyck look silly, which is a testament to the skill of the Avalanche team.

Mittelstadt now has one goal and three assists for four points this playoffs, ranking fifth in team points and winning the game’s first star award. It has been crucial to the series so far, with depth scoring coming up big to take the series lead.

Georgiev Continues To Heat Up

It is not often that teams score six goals against Hellebuyck and still lose, but the Avalanche did just that in Game 1. Despite firing 46 shots on goal, the American goaltender saved 40 of them, thereby outdueling his counterpart in the Avalanche net, Georgiev, who had a forgettable outing. After a brutal Game 1 from the netminder, he has turned a new page in his playbook and looks like a new player.

In the Avalanche’s two wins this series, Georgiev holds a 2-0 record with a .926 SV% 2.00 GAA. His performance this season has been a subject of debate, as he still needs to replicate his outstanding performance from the 2022-23 season, where he ranked in the top 10 in all significant statistical categories for goaltending. In Game 1, the 28-year-old’s performance did little to dispel doubts about his game. However, he has stepped up under pressure to silence his critics.

He appeared more composed and less frantic in the net, with pucks adhering to him quite easily. In contrast, when he’s not in his top form, pucks tend to rebound off him, and more crucially, they bounce off his glove. However, his glove was remarkable in Game 3, catching pucks through a congested area to halt play. This was precisely the kind of performance the Avalanche required from him. He doesn’t necessarily have to win the game for them, but he must not be the reason for their defeat.

Avalanche Need To Finish Strong At Home

The Avalanche had an outstanding record as the best home team in the league this season. They won 31 out of 41 games at Ball Arena with a remarkable plus-60 goal differential. Only the Edmonton Oilers had a better goal differential with a plus-63. Playing in their home arena, Colorado scored the most goals per game (4.2) and had the third-best power play (27.9%).

The Jets have a strong away record, placing sixth in the league at 25-13-3. They have a plus-22 goal differential on the road. Despite Hellebuyck’s recent struggles, the team needs to win Game 4, or it will look towards elimination back home during the “White Out”.