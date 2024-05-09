NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. What does that mean behind the bench and how quickly will they find a replacement? In Edmonton, what is the latest on the status of Leon Draisaitl? He left Game 1 with an issue in the second period but returned for the third. He didn’t look the same. Is he injured or is he fine? Finally, Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz says he wants to keep Juuse Saros, but talks may stretch into later July.

Maple Leafs Fire Keefe, What Next in Toronto?

As per Darren Dreger of TSN, “Toronto is focused on finding the right fit, however, there is a want to act quickly. Work is underway in hiring Keefe’s replacement. Treliving isn’t making a rushed hire, but he won’t wait around either.” Leafs GM Brad Treliving said of the decision to let Keefe go before his new two-year extension even began: “Today’s decision was difficult. Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal.” He added, “We thank Sheldon for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last nine years, and wish him and his family all the very best.”

St. Louis Blues interim head coach Craig Berube (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

As for who might be hired, there are four available coaches with recent NHL experience and a deep playoff runs on their resume. They include Craig Berube, Jay Woodcroft, Gerard Gallant, and Todd McLellan. Berube seems to be the betting odds favorite, but he is a polarizing option for some fans thinking Toronto may jump the gun on this. There’s also talk the New Jersey Devils have gotten pretty far down the road with Berube.

Keefe posted a video thanking everyone in Toronto for the opportunity to work with the Toronto Marlies and Leafs. He said he didn’t get it done in the playoffs and he accepts responsibility for it.

Is Leon Draisaitl Healthy?

After Game 1, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said Leon Draisaitl left the game during the second period due to cramping issues. There was also said to be some equipment issues at play and while the word out of the organization is that this isn’t a long-term concern, Oilers’ fans will have a hard time not worrying until Draisaitl is in Game 2, and looks like his normal self.

The Oilers’ star returned for the third period, but was largely ineffective in the final 20 minutes that saw the Oilers allow three unanswered goals and lose the game 5-4. If Draisaitl isn’t 100 percent, he’ll likely still play — he’s known for battling through issues — but this might be worrisome for the Oilers as he’s been arguably their most effective forward in the playoffs.

Predators to Push for Saros Extension

Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, with one year remaining on his $5 million contract, becomes eligible for extension talks on July 1st. According to Robby Stanley of NHL.com, General Manager Barry Trotz intends to engage in discussions, emphasizing Saros’ integral role in the team’s success.

While an immediate announcement isn’t expected, Trotz says he wants Saros in Nashville. “We’ll be in talks,” Trotz said. “I’m sure it’s not going to be definitely a July 1 announcement, probably. I think it’s going to be a process with his people, his representatives. But I do know this: wants to be here, and he’s been a big part of it. I’d like him to be here, so we’re going to work hard at getting something done with him.”