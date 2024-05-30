5 Goaltenders the Maple Leafs Should Look at This Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be in for some significant changes this offseason to several different parts of their roster. They have already got the ball rolling by firing Sheldon Keefe and replacing him with Craig Berube as head coach, though they are nowhere close to being done just yet.

Related: Maple Leafs Should Keep Core Four Intact With Berube in Charge

There have been rumours about potentially moving on from Mitch Marner, though the possibility still remains that he is a part of the roster for the 2024-25 season. What is expected is that there will be some significant changes on the blue line, as well as in between the pipes.

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Maple Leafs elected to go with a tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll. It didn’t work out as they had hoped, as Samsonov struggled for the vast majority of the season while Woll couldn’t seem to stay healthy. With Samsonov’s contract now expired, it appears the Maple Leafs will be looking for another option to pair with Woll. Here is a look at five different goaltenders who may be available to them.

Jacob Markstrom

Perhaps the most intriguing goalie up for grabs this summer is Jacob Markstrom. The 34-year-old does still have term remaining on his contract, but is expected to be moved by the Calgary Flames this summer. His 2.78 goals against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (SV%) from this past season don’t jump off the page, but his 28.93 goals saved above expected (GSAx) show just how good he was.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Markstrom has been a very good NHL goalie for a long time, bordering on the line of elite, and would undoubtedly be the best the Maple Leafs have had between the pipes in some time. His $6 million cap hit, which doesn’t expire until the end of 2025-26, would be hard for the Maple Leafs to make work, though the Flames may be willing to retain some of that deal should they net a solid prospect or two in return.

Juuse Saros

While Juuse Saros doesn’t seem quite as likely to be moved as Markstrom, the Nashville Predators will certainly be entertaining offers. Saros has been one of the NHL’s best for several seasons, but the Preds may be willing to move him given the emergence of 2020 first-round pick Yaroslav Askarov.

Related: Maple Leafs & Predators Swapping Marner for Saros Is Perfect Trade

Like Markstrom, Saros would be the best goalie the Maple Leafs have had in a long time, and would significantly help increase their chances at competing for a Stanley Cup. The 29-year-old has just one season remaining on his deal, with a very reasonable $5 million cap hit. My colleague, Spencer Lazary, recently wrote a piece on what a trade for Saros could look like.

Linus Ullmark

Yet another great goaltender who could be on the move this summer is Linus Ullmark. He has been excellent through his two seasons with the Boston Bruins, but with Jeremy Swayman also being an elite talent, general manager Don Sweeney may look to move him in order to help bolster other parts of his roster.

Ullmark has a lot of say as to where he ends up, as he has a 15-team no-trade clause in his contract. He certainly didn’t seem keen on being dealt this past season, as he reportedly nixed a deal to the Los Angeles Kings at the 2024 Trade Deadline. That said, if Maple Leafs management is able to convince him to come to Toronto, he would be an excellent fit. Like Saros, he has one season remaining on his contract with a $5 million cap hit.

Karel Vejmelka

Karel Vejmelka is not in the same class as the three goalies mentioned above, but has proven through his first three NHL seasons with the Arizona Coyotes that he is capable of working in a 50/50 tandem. Given how solid Woll has looked in his brief NHL career, that may be all the Maple Leafs feel they need.

Related: Maple Leafs Should Pursue Utah’s Karel Vejmelka

What would make acquiring Vejmelka a solid decision for the Maple Leafs is that he wouldn’t take up a ton of cap space. He too has just one season remaining on his contract, with a much lower $2.725 million salary. That certainly makes him an intriguing option, though if Woll is to struggle or go down with injury again, it remains to be seen if Vejmelka would be capable of stepping up into a true number-one role. Jesse Courville-Lynch recently did a deep dive on what Vejmelka brings and why he could serve as the right fit.

Cam Talbot

If the Maple Leafs want to go the cheaper route, another great option is Cam Talbot. Unlike the others on this list, Talbot is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He found himself in the exact same situation a year ago, and wound up settling for a one-year, $1 million deal with the Kings.

Talbot’s decision to join the Kings turned out to be a great one, as he was named an NHL All-Star and wound up posting a 2.48 GAA along with a .913 SV% in 54 appearances. The 36-year-old has been an underrated goaltender throughout his entire career, and although he may not be the most exciting name available, he’s far from a bad option. He likely earned himself a raise based on his play this past season, but would still cost significantly less than the first three goalies mentioned above.

Plenty of Goaltenders Available

It’s hard to remember an offseason in recent history where this many solid goaltenders are considered up for grabs. While it remains to be seen if the first four on this list are moved during the summer, there is certainly plenty of trade speculation facing them all. That’s great news for the Maple Leafs, who won’t be short on options when it comes to pairing someone with Woll.