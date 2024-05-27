Maple Leafs Should Pursue Utah’s Karel Vejmelka

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation will likely look different heading into the 2024-25 season as both Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones are pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who are expected to hit the open market this summer. Matt Murray, who is still recovering from an injury he suffered this past season, will also likely hit free agency as a UFA. After a tough loss to the Boston Bruins in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this postseason, the Maple Leafs will almost certainly be looking to make some changes this offseason as they try to make a deep run in the 2024-25 season. With Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan among prospects trying to make the roster full-time next season, other changes will likely be made as well.

While there have been numerous ideas tossed around online about what the Maple Leafs can do to change their team around and have a successful playoff run next season, it’s clear they need to focus on bringing in a goaltender who can help them win important games down the stretch. One goalie who fits the bill and could provide that consistently is Utah’s (formerly the Arizona Coyotes) goaltender, Karel Vejmelka. While Utah continues its transition, it will be interesting to see what their plans are with their current roster. I would expect them to spend big and try to contend as soon as possible, but if they don’t go that route, Vejmelka could become a valuable trade piece for them.

Karel Vejmelka, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Vejmelka is currently entering the final season of his current contract which is worth $2.725 million average annual value (AAV). At the end of his deal, he is a UFA. If Utah wants to switch things up a bit and they don’t see a world where they can re-sign Vejmelka, the Maple Leafs should be trying to pursue him. He currently has no clauses in his contract that would hold up a potential trade, giving the Maple Leafs some leverage, but it may still cost them a bit to bring him in. If they want to make a push for a Stanley Cup next season and finally break their slump which has been in effect since 1967, they need to utilize young goaltender Joseph Woll and try to bring in Vejmelka.

Who Is Karel Vejmelka & How Would He Benefit the Maple Leafs?

Vejmelka is a 28-year-old, who is a unique right-handed catching goalie from Trebic, Czechia. He stands 6-foot-4, 203 pounds, and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators at 145th overall after a strong season in Czechia with HC Pardubice U20 where he posted a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and a .928 save percentage (SV%) through 37 games. He remained in Czechia until the 2021-22 season when he finally came over to North America, but he was picked up by the Coyotes where he eventually started his NHL career. In his first season, he played 52 games and posted a 3.68 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Vejmelka followed up his impressive first season with an even stronger one, posting a 3.43 GAA and a .900 SV% through 50 games in the 2022-23 season. This past season, he posted a 3.35 GAA and a .897 SV% through 38 games, maintaining his consistent numbers on a struggling team that has been going through a long rebuild. He is a strong goalie who could flourish with a stronger team in front of him, and the Maple Leafs are close to being a Stanley Cup-winning franchise, they just need a few minor tweaks.

Adding Vejmelka is a positive benefit for the Maple Leafs as they look to contend again next season. If Woll continues playing well and can provide the Maple Leafs with strong performances creating a strong “1A/1B” tandem alongside Vejmelka, they will be considered a Stanley Cup contender heading toward the 2024-25 season. One of the biggest issues they have had over the past several seasons is their lack of consistent goaltending and while they dealt with injuries between the pipes this season, they still weren’t able to get it when they needed it in the postseason. Realistically, acquiring Vejmelka likely looks something like the Maple Leafs trading Nick Abruzesse, Marshall Rifai, and a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for Vejmelka.

The Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make this offseason, as they will look to improve their roster and make some changes if they need to. While Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Morgan Rielly are likely untouchable, some other important players could find themselves on the trade block as the team looks for a culture change. However, before they blow it up and make numerous moves, they need to try and bring in a solid goaltender, and Vejmelka could be one of the strongest trade targets in the league, but also one of the most realistic.