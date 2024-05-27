Spirit Overcome Sluggish Start to Earn 2nd Win at the Memorial Cup

The Saginaw Spirit faced off against the Drummondville Voltigeurs in both teams’ second game of the 2024 Memorial Cup on May 26. While the Spirit got off to a sluggish start, they were able to eventually get going and pulled out a 5-4 win over the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) champions.

Oke Helps Keep Spirit Afloat Early On

With the team in front of him starting a bit sluggish and seemingly a step behind the Voltigeurs through the first 20 minutes of play, Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke was the biggest reason that his team only found themselves down 2-0 after the first period. Oke made a number of huge saves to keep the game close while his teammates figured out their game in front of him. The two goals he did give up in the first period were on plays that he did not necessarily stand a chance on thanks to some spotty defensive play in front of him.

Not only did Oke help keep the Spirit afloat and close in the game in the first period, but he made a number of huge saves in the entirety of the game, with a couple coming on odd-man rushes and a handful with the Spirit holding a late lead in the third period. In total, he saved 21 of 24 shots in the victory.

Misa Shines With His All-Around Play

While being quiet in the Spirit’s opening win on May 24, Michael Misa stepped up in a big way for his team. The OHL’s number one overall pick from 2023 not only made his presence felt with the puck on his stick (where he tallied three assists), but he was a force on the defensive side of the puck as well. Misa made a few big-time plays on the backcheck as well as throwing his body around to help get the Spirit going back down the ice with the puck.

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

One of the biggest plays Misa made was in the third period when he made a strong defensive play to separate his opponent from the puck at the bottom of the circle and helped lead the breakout through the neutral zone. He ended up with the puck back on his stick in the offensive zone and eventually set up Minnesota Wild prospect Hunter Haight for the eventual game-winning goal with just under eight minutes left in the third period.

With Misa contributing at both ends of the ice, the Spirit were able to roll all four of their lines once again and rely on each of them to contribute to the win over the Voltigeurs.

Sima Continues to Be Spirit’s Unsung Hero

After a strong opening game, Nic Sima continued to be one of the Spirit’s most reliable and consistent players in their victory over Drummondville. He once again found himself on the scoresheet in a big way, tallying the game-tying goal after being a non-stop pest at both ends of the ice. He helped his goaltender Oke out a few times with blocked shots and a huge backcheck on a potential breakaway for the Voltigeurs. While he may not be the biggest and brightest name that the Spirit lineup possesses, Sima could easily be viewed as the “heart” of the team and embodies what they truly stand for.

Other Game Notes

Misa was rewarded for his strong play in the victory, being named the Player of the Game with the three assists he tallied.

In the loss, Riley Mercer looked strong in net for the Voltigeurs once again, stopping 27 of 31 shots he faced.

What’s Next for Both Teams

The Spirit are off until May 29 when they look to avenge their Western Conference series loss to the London Knights, as the two OHL representatives face off. The game will likely determine who will end the round-robin stage as the number one seed (as long as London wins on May 27). The Voltigeurs return to the ice on May 28 when they take on the Moose Jaw Warriors (Western Hockey League).