Breaking Down Viggo Björck’s Historic SHL Playoff Debut

Before the 2025–26 season began, many people had Viggo Björck as one of the best prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft. The reasoning was simple: his elite brain, playmaking ability, and jaw-dropping numbers at the Swedish junior level. Despite size concerns (5-foot-10, 172 pounds), this youngster was clearly special.

Related: Gavin McKenna and Viggo Bjork Lead Historic 2026 NHL Draft Class

Björck is still seen as a top prospect for the 2026 class today, but closer to the 10–15 range than the top five. Playing professionally in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), it can be hard to get North American exposure and big opportunities in the lineup. After all, the SHL isn’t a development league—it’s one of the most demanding in the world.

Early this season, Björck was getting the ice time you’d expect—not enough to truly make an impact. Being in the SHL as a draft-eligible player alone is a huge accomplishment, so you can’t expect to be a top-six staple.

Fortunately, as time passed, Björck was starting to get those much-needed opportunities. Though his counting stats didn’t show it—six goals and nine assists in 42 games by the regular season’s end—he became a potent two-way force.

Viggo Björck (#2026NHLDraft) has had one of the biggest first half vs. second half glow ups I've seen in my years of tracking data.



During fall, he was mostly a good checker at the SHL level. Since the start of 2026, he's posted both elite offensive and defensive results. pic.twitter.com/qSBLWK49O0 — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) March 16, 2026

That brings us into Björck’s latest contest. His playoff debut for Djurgårdens IF was nothing short of generational. No, that’s not hyperbole.

Björck Dominates in His SHL Playoff Debut

Let’s set the scene. According to Elite Prospects, previously, only six players under the age of 18 in SHL history had recorded three or more points in a playoff run. Those players were Rasmus Dahlin (twice), Kevin Fiala, Marco Kasper, Alexander Steen, Ivar Stenberg, and Max Westergård.

Björck joined that list after this one game. He is now three points shy of tying the record (Fiala, who did it in eight games).

In a 3–2 overtime win vs. the Malmö Redhawks on March 17, Björck put up the following stat line: one goal, two power-play assists, 23:13 of ice time, and a plus-1 rating, outscoring Malmö 1–0 at 5-on-5. Below is a compilation of his best moments:

Highlights from 2026 draft-eligible Viggo Bjorck's SHL playoff debut for Djurgarden:



1 goal, 2 assists, played >23 mins, outscored opposition 1-0 at 5v5 in a 3-2 overtime win



Basically flawless with the puck. Played a pivotal role in all 3 zones. Looked like a seasoned 1C. pic.twitter.com/7qMhvRxfyj — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) March 17, 2026

Björck’s performance was a 23-minute lesson on two-way excellence. Defensively, he seldom allowed scoring chances and was a huge help in exiting the D-zone. On offense, he was tremendous on the cycle—setting up numerous chances—and hard to knock off pucks.

Throughout the game, the puck touched Björck’s stick countless times. He never made a bad decision with it, which is pretty hard to accomplish at this level.

As we’ve established, the SHL is one of the best hockey leagues out there. Just five days after his 18th birthday, Björck played like a seasoned 1C on a playoff stage. This was an unprecedented showing.

Is Björck the Best Center in the 2026 NHL Draft?

We don’t live in November or December 2025 anymore. It’s March 2026, and right now, Björck is shining in ways that not even Stenberg is. In a fairly weak center class, does the 18-year-old Swede actually have a case as the best?

Viggo Björck, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Well, two other centers have headed the conversation this season. Caleb Malhotra is the current leader on a lot of boards, and it makes sense why. He’s a smart, skilled, and productive two-way player. Tynan Lawrence also has plenty of believers. Sensational in transition with a high-end motor and a great hockey brain, the upside is immense.

But Björck has his own case here. He’s already shown that he can be an elite top-line center at the professional level. His playoff debut wasn’t a one-off—he’s been this good for some time.

So, while Björck has size concerns and he isn’t an explosive skater, he has an argument to pull away from Malhotra and Lawrence. His traits are just as impressive, and he put his pro-ready game on display for tens of thousands.