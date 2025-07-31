Nokian Pyry Closes the Gap in Their Mestis Journey

In my first article, I covered who Nokian Pyry is and gave you some details on how the Finnish hockey system works. Then, in my second article, I went into some of the details that organizationally separate Finnish hockey from the NHL. Now that we have established a good context, we can dive into the main topic at hand.

Nokian Pyry has won the 2024–2025 Suomi-Sarja (Division 3) Championship and has claimed the chance for promotion into Mestis (Division 2). They will now begin the 2025–2026 season in Mestis.

Of course, that is very exciting news. The Nokian Pyry club organization has a chance to compete at a higher level and reap all the rewards that come with it. But they are also now in a much bigger pond with much bigger fish.

No one is expecting them to just go into Mestis and claim the Mestis Championship (that would be awesome), but also, no one wants to see them enter the higher division and not be able to perform at all.

Have you ever worked hard for a job or promotion—refining your resume, showcasing your best skills, chasing a position with better pay and bigger opportunities—only to feel a sudden wave of doubt after you finally get the offer and accept it? That moment where excitement turns into, “Shoot, can I even handle this more challenging role?”

I imagine that was the feeling the front office of Nokian Pyry had the day they paid the final licensing fee and were accepted into Mestis officially.

Small Fish Big Pond

If you’re wondering whether a dominant team from a lower league could compete against the bottom of a higher one, consider this: how would the Abbotsford Canucks (2024–25 American Hockey League champions) fare against the San Jose Sharks (NHL’s last-place team)? On paper, Abbotsford has chemistry, success, and confidence. But in practice, they’d likely struggle. NHL teams, even bad ones, play at a pace and skill level that’s simply unmatched.

This gap is exactly what Finnish fans witnessed when Jokerit, fresh off a dominant Mestis championship, faced the struggling Lahti Pelicans in the Liiga promotion tournament. The Pelicans had a rough season, even firing their coach midseason, and many predicted Jokerit could steal the series. But once the puck dropped, it was clear: speed, structure, and decision-making at the Liiga level outpaced Jokerit. They only managed a single hard-fought win on home ice before being outclassed by the Pelicans.

That’s the reality of moving up a division. NHLe models, used to translate production across leagues. It help scouts and analysts make rough estimates. For example, Mestis has an NHLe coefficient of ~0.18, meaning a point in Mestis equates to only 0.18 points in the NHL. Even the AHL, which sits just one step below the NHL, has an NHLe around 0.53. So Abbotsford’s best players might not even reach half their production in the NHL.

That’s why I like NHLe models: they give you a good directional idea, but they aren’t absolute. They can’t account for systems, tempo, physicality, or the psychological shock of facing higher-tier opponents. A team might dominate its tier, but moving up means every decision has to be faster, every mistake gets punished, and the margin for error disappears.

Nokian Pyry is now in that same position. They’ve earned their spot in Mestis. But just like Jokerit learned (and just like Abbotsford would if promoted to the NHL) the next level is never just more of the same. It’s an entirely different game.

Into Deeper Waters: Pyry’s plan for Mestis

As I discussed in my last article on the differences between Finnish hockey and North American hockey, one key distinction is the short-term nature of contracts in Finland. Most Finnish players sign deals that last only one to two years. This fluid system makes it difficult to build a long-term dynasty—unlike in the NHL, where teams like the Florida Panthers have re-signed much of their core to give themselves the best shot at a third-straight Stanley Cup in 2025–26.

However, what Finland’s system lacks in long-term stability, it makes up for in flexibility. That flexibility is crucial for teams like Nokian Pyry, who are now focused on building a roster that can survive—and thrive—in Mestis.

The first strategy most newly promoted Mestis teams pursue is recruiting players with prior Mestis experience. These players already understand the pace and demands of the second-tier league and are less likely to be overwhelmed by the jump in competition.

This is exactly the route Pyry began with, as discussed in my earlier profile on Jerkko Virtala. A reliable defenseman who logged big minutes for Kokkolan Hermes, Virtala brings composure, Mestis-caliber vision, and proven experience to Pyry’s blue line.

The next move Pyry made was less conventional—and very strategic. Being located just 15 kilometers from Tampere, often called the “Cradle of Finnish Hockey,” gives Pyry unique proximity to two Liiga powerhouses: Tappara and Ilves, both of whom share Nokia Arena.

To leverage that geographic advantage, Tappara and Pyry Hockey have entered into a cooperative agreement. Under this partnership, Tappara will funnel U20 talent into Pyry’s roster, using Mestis as a proving ground to develop young players before they make the leap to Liiga.

At first glance, it may look like Pyry is choosing to serve as a development team, potentially compromising their own long-term ambitions. But in reality, this is a win-win: Pyry gets access to high-ceiling players who need ice time at the Mestis level, while Tappara benefits from developing their prospects in a competitive men’s league. For Pyry, it offers a way to survive the adjustment period in Division 2 while remaining competitive.

Finnish Scouting Reports

A great example of this system in action is Miro Ahvenlampi, the player I profiled in my second article. He brings Tappara pedigree and showed during his time in Suomi-sarja that he’s ready for the next step.



Finally, Pyry has followed another conventional step by offering tryout contracts to U20 players from other clubs, especially those looking to prove they can perform at a higher level. These players may not be getting a shot within their current organization, or they might simply want to showcase their skills in a new environment.

That’s exactly the case for the final scouting report in this series: Veeti Hietaniemi, a former Ilves U20 defenseman who is now looking to make his mark in Mestis with Pyry.

Player Profile: Veeti Hietaniemi

Biographical & Physical Details

Shoots: Right

Position: Defense/Right Wing

Jersey Number: 9 (Ilves)

Age: 22 (Feb 26, 2003)

Height: 6-foot-2 (Mestis Average: 6-foot-0)

Weight: 176 lbs (Mestis Average: 190 lbs)

Season & League Context

In the 2024–25 season, Veeti Hietaniemi played for Ilves U20 in Finland’s top junior league (U20 SM-sarja). Though listed as a defenseman, Hietaniemi also saw time as a right wing during the season, where he surprised with strong, physical, and high-IQ play. He finished with 18 games played, recording threee goals and four assists for seven points, and served as a key depth piece in various roles. He enters the 2025–26 season on a tryout contract with Nokian Pyry, aiming to make the leap to full-time Mestis competition.

Grading Breakdown

Grades on a 1–9 scale; D-man weights applied (Skating 20% / Shooting 10% / Passing 15% / Handling 10% / Sense 25% / Physical 20%).

Skating: 6.2

Hietaniemi is an above-average skater for his size. At 6-foot-2, he shows impressive edge control and balance, especially in tight turns and while closing gaps. His transitional stride is powerful, and he uses momentum effectively to step into contact. He is quick enough to stay with fast attackers and agile enough to make clean directional shifts while defending or forechecking.

Shooting: 5.8

His shot mechanics appear slow and deliberate, particularly in tight spaces. He doesn’t naturally position himself for quick releases, and at times hesitates when he has open looks. His shot power is decent, but mechanics and timing need refinement to become a threat at the next level.

Passing: 5.6

The weakest area in his current toolkit. Several attempted breakout or support passes missed the mark or were thrown blindly. That said, he also showed flashes of poise with controlled passes under pressure, especially when shielding the puck with his body. Hietaniemi will need to improve his vision and timing to become a reliable puck mover.

Handling: 6.4

Handling is one of his core strengths. He consistently retrieved pucks in high-traffic areas and maintained possession through contact. On the boards, he uses his frame well to protect the puck and shows calm, deliberate movements even under pressure. His clean stickhandling in close quarters makes him an asset in both defensive retrievals and offensive zone cycles.

Sense: 6.4

Hietaniemi’s hockey sense is well-developed for a U20 player. He understands positional discipline, doesn’t overextend himself chasing hits, and reads forecheck pressure well. His shift to wing showcased even more intelligence, he adapted quickly, maintained his defensive posture, and created opportunities using awareness and spacing.

Physical: 6.4

A clear strength. At 6-foot-2, he already creates natural pressure just by being present. He’s willing to engage, takes contact without being knocked off stride, and knows how to use leverage to win pucks. His physical game is smart, not reckless, and his ability to protect space (particularly around the net) translates well to higher levels.

Overall Assessment & Outlook

Overall Grade: 6.18 | B (Fringe Mestis / Top Junior League)

Average Overall Mestis Grade: 6.45

Veeti Hietaniemi is a versatile, toolsy player who brings size, composure, and positional awareness to the ice. Originally developed as a defenseman, his surprising success as a third-line winger revealed an additional layer of value; he plays with a physical edge, skates well, and shows a strong understanding of systems at both ends of the rink.

It’s not easy for a player to shift from being a top-pair defenseman to a depth forward, especially at a critical point in development. But Hietaniemi’s willingness to take on that role speaks volumes about his character and team-first mindset. While his passing and shooting still need refinement, his strengths: puck control, mobility, and game sense, make him a legitimate Mestis prospect.

Long-term, he may carve out a role as a top pair defenseman or a utility forward; a trusted, flexible piece coaches can rely on in tough matchups. Whether he leans into a hybrid identity or refocuses fully on defense, there’s something intriguing here. I understand why Pyry offered him a tryout; of all the prospects I’ve evaluated in this series, he’s the one I’m most curious to follow.

My role as a scout is to evaluate where a player stands today, the grade reflects how he compares to the broader talent pool around him. But that number alone doesn’t capture where a player might be with the right investment. In today’s NHL, size is back in style and Hietaniemi has plenty of it. Players with his frame often develop more slowly, but with time and focused coaching, he could rise well beyond his current rank. He may be the lowest graded in this series for now, but a year or two from today, he could easily lead the group.

Either way, he’s absolutely a player to watch as he steps into senior-level hockey.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you to everyone who joined me for this three-part series exploring Nokian Pyry’s future in Mestis. Finnish hockey continues to be an exciting space, full of raw talent and structured development, that scratches a different itch than the NHL. I hope the context I’ve shared encourages you to take a closer look at players competing across the ocean, and maybe even inspires you to tune into a Liiga game or two.

I regularly share more in-depth coverage of Finnish hockey on my personal Substack, and I’d love to have you along for the ride there as well.

I’m incredibly grateful to The Hockey Writers community and my fellow contributors for the time, support, and platform. Watching tape, digging through data, and sharing this passion with a broader audience is always a pleasure. Stay tuned—there’s more to come.