Canadiens Prospect Filip Eriksson Shines in the SHL

The Montreal Canadiens’ prospect pool has been one of the most closely watched in the NHL in recent years, with names like Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov, and David Reinbacher drawing the bulk of attention. But every so often, a lesser-known player makes a statement that forces fans and management alike to take notice. That was the case in Sweden this week, when Filip Eriksson, a sixth-round pick by the Canadiens in 2023, delivered a stunning four-point performance in his season opener with Luleå HF. For a player still trying to build his reputation outside of Sweden, it was the kind of breakout game that can shift perceptions and spark excitement about his future.

Overview

When the Canadiens selected Eriksson 165th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, he was seen as a long-term project. At 5-foot-11 and just beginning to earn minutes in Sweden’s junior and professional ranks, the odds were stacked against him becoming a household name. Yet Eriksson quickly demonstrated qualities that intrigued Montreal’s scouting department.

Last season, Eriksson played 37 games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Växjö HC, recording two goals and four assists. On the surface, six points may not jump off the page, but context matters. The SHL is notoriously difficult for young players to produce in, especially centers, who carry heavier defensive responsibilities. The fact that Eriksson was trusted enough to suit up regularly for Växjö as a teenager was itself a mark of progress. Montreal drafted him with the expectation that his development curve would be gradual, but his hockey IQ and versatility already suggested he had more to offer than his numbers indicated.

A Solid Start

This season, Eriksson will play for Luleå HF. If his debut game was any indication, the fit might be perfect. Eriksson erupted for three goals and an assist in his very first SHL contest with Luleå, instantly surpassing half of his offensive output from all of last season.

Montreal Canadiens prospects report (The Hockey Writers)

For a young center to step into such a competitive league and dominate like that, even for one night, speaks volumes about his growth and confidence. Eriksson’s hat trick showcased his varied offensive toolkit.

Related: Breaking Down the Canadiens’ Pavel Zacha Trade Rumours

Equally important, he looked comfortable against men, competing, handling physical play, and pushing the pace in transition. In a single game, Eriksson went from being a quiet depth piece in Montreal’s system to a prospect worth monitoring a bit more closely.

Looking Toward the Future

The question now is whether Eriksson can sustain this momentum. One game does not define a season, but for late-round picks, signature performances can be important stepping stones. Consistency will be key, as the SHL schedule is long, physical, and demanding. If Eriksson can solidify himself as a regular offensive contributor for Luleå, it will dramatically raise his profile within the Canadiens organization.

From Montreal’s perspective, Eriksson represents a low-risk, high-reward type of prospect. Players taken in the sixth round are rarely expected to develop into NHLers, but the Habs’ scouting staff has shown a knack for finding value late in drafts. Should Eriksson continue on this trajectory, he could eventually project as a bottom-six NHL center with offensive upside, the kind of versatile player every team needs in its lineup.

It’s far too early to pencil him into the Canadiens’ long-term plans, but his development arc is trending in the right direction. Montreal has time on its side: Eriksson can continue honing his game in Sweden without the pressure of rushing to North America. If he continues to build confidence and produce offense, the Canadiens may eventually invite him to camp and give him a look in the American Hockey League (AHL) as the next step.

For now, Eriksson’s four-point night stands as a reminder that prospects can emerge from anywhere in the draft, and sometimes the most exciting stories are written by players no one expected. The Canadiens may have found a hidden gem in Eriksson, and if his season opener is a sign of things to come, Habs fans might soon be hearing his name far more often.