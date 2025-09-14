Flyers Should Pursue a Bump-Zegras-Michkov First Line

The Philadelphia Flyers are poised to further embrace their youth movement. Players like Denver Barkey, Alex Bump, and Nikita Grebenkin were all terrific in a two-game Rookie Series versus the New York Rangers. As a result, they’re candidates for the opening night roster.

In light of this potential youth movement, what if someone like Bump played on the first line? Let’s break down what he, Trevor Zegras, and Matvei Michkov could provide as a top-line trio.

What Bump Adds to the Line

Bump, a 21-year-old who only has nine games of professional experience under his belt, would be a controversial top-line candidate. Even with his lack of experience, he could unlock the full potential of his linemates.

Two of Bump’s traits could immediately translate to the NHL: his puck-carrying ability and high-volume shot. Whether it was in college, the American Hockey League (AHL), or the Flyers’ annual Rookie Series against the Rangers, these game-defining traits stood out.

If he’s capable of handling the demands of the NHL, expect Bump to be a seamless, efficient puck-carrier. In any situation, he’s able to enter the offensive zone with possession—vital for any top line.

Additionally, Bump loves to shoot the puck. He puts pressure on the opposition without killing offensive possessions. That high-volume shooting element can allow players like Zegras and Michkov to flourish in the chaos. It may not be obvious at first glance, but he doesn’t shy away from the defensive side of the game, either.

What Zegras Adds to the Line

Zegras, acquired in June, was once considered one of the best young players in the NHL. Even after back-to-back disappointing seasons in the scoring department—47 points in 88 games—there’s a real chance that the 24-year-old center becomes the 1C of the future.

Points per 60 scoring of Trevor Zegras and Dylan Larkin by age (The Hockey Writers)

Just like Bump, Zegras is a mesmerizing puck-carrier. Although there’s a slight difference: Zegras’ hands are superb, and he’s more creative. Able to dangle through defenders 1-on-1, if he wants to enter the offensive zone, there aren’t too many guys who can stop him.

The playmaking also stands out, especially at 5-on-5. Whether it’s from his disruptive stick in the defensive zone springing breakaways or behind his opponent’s net, Zegras sets up chances. He’s reached 20-plus goals twice in his career, so he can score, but creating advantages for others is where he truly excels.

What Michkov Adds to the Line

Finally, there’s the most essential piece of this line: Michkov. From December until the end of the season, he produced at superstar efficiency at 5-on-5—an instant game-breaker despite being in a bad situation.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Simultaneously, Michkov is already one of the most deceptive shooters and passers in the NHL. When he’s had the right pieces around him, few in the league generated more chances. With a head coach and linemates more catered to his ability, who knows what heights he can reach in 2025–26?

Defense isn’t his strong suit, but Michkov can win puck battles and be one of the best play-drivers in the sport. Always two steps ahead of his opponent, Bump and Zegras can lean on him to make the most out of their wizardry.

While there’s no guarantee that Bump even makes the Flyers, this first line could get all three of these youngsters playing their best hockey. At the same time, the team’s forward depth can be a lot stronger—Travis Konecny, a candidate for Team Canada’s Olympic roster, could play on the second line.