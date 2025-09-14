6 Flyers Standouts in 2025 Rookie Series vs. Rangers

On Sept. 12 and 13, Philadelphia Flyers hockey (sort of) returned. The team participated in its annual two-game Rookie Series versus the New York Rangers, with both teams claiming victory once: 4–3 Flyers on Friday (OT), 5–2 Rangers on Saturday.

Looking at box scores doesn’t really tell the whole story, though, does it? Let’s break down six standouts for the Orange and Black.

1. Denver Barkey, Forward

Due to his size, teams doubted Denver Barkey at the 2023 NHL Draft—the 5-foot-10, 171-pound forward fell to the Flyers in the third round. Despite dominating the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to the tune of the fourth-highest point total in the league over the past two seasons, those same concerns remain. He’s proving, however, that there’s nothing to worry about at all.

Barkey’s motor and offensive skills were on full display against the Rangers’ rookies. He had a knack for outworking the opposition at the OHL level, and that continued on Friday night, even versus defenders much bigger than him. His relentless play style netted him a goal and some much-deserved rest in Game 2 of the Rookie Series.

The final test for Barkey is going to be how he handles pro-level hockey. Set to debut in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2025–26, he’ll be dealing with grown, fully developed men for a change. Still, expect him to hold his own in the physical department. After all, it’s never been an issue.

2. Alex Bump, Forward

Alex Bump played in both Rookie Series contests and was a two-time standout. He did exactly what you’d expect: be a mesmerizing puck-carrier and overall driver of the top line. The 21-year-old winger displayed some nice chemistry with Jack Nesbitt, whom the Flyers chose 12th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.

To that point, who wouldn’t mesh well with Bump? When he has the puck on his stick in transition, he’s nearly impossible to stop. Once inside the offensive zone, defenses should expect a flurry of shots. Bump is a high-volume shooter who generates chances with the flick of a wrist. This gets some players into trouble, but not him—it’s calculated, not overzealous.

He didn’t get on the scoresheet, but Bump made a clear case for why he belongs on the Flyers’ roster: he’ll be an instant X-factor in transition while also contributing on offense. The next step will come during regular training camp and, eventually, preseason, but the talent you’re getting is evident.

3. Spencer Gill, Defenseman

Maybe not as obviously, defenseman Spencer Gill had some excellent sequences during the Rookie Series. The 19-year-old, a second-round pick in 2024, was an all-around threat for the Orange and Black.

As per usual, Gill was a strong defensive-zone presence. The 6-foot-4, 214-pounder didn’t deliver too many crushing hits, but he was one of the team’s best chance-suppressors by the eye test. He was very active, either through carrying the puck up the ice, retrieving it, or initiating contact.

What really stood out, though, was Gill’s offensive performance. Best described as a “capable” contributor, he kept the Rangers on their heels at times. He can create from the point and help pinch when necessary. His mobility treated him well, and should continue to in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

4. Nikita Grebenkin, Forward

The biggest winner of the Rookie Series, at least on the Flyers’ side, was Nikita Grebenkin. Tasked with being the primary creator on his lines, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger did exactly that. He recorded an overtime-winning goal and two assists.

Nikita Grebenkin, Alexis Gendron, and Spencer Gill of the Philadelphia Flyers (Photo credit: JustSports Photography)

Grebenkin has size and grit, but he’s best known for his playmaking prowess. He constantly had the puck on his stick in the offensive zone, scanning the ice for open looks. This is very inspiring, especially since he was limited to middle-six usage.

As mentioned previously, a good Rookie Series performance doesn’t necessarily mean anything. However, Grebenkin’s efforts should open some eyes. The 22-year-old could be an exciting bottom-six piece for the Flyers if he wins a spot—a total mismatch against less-skilled opponents.

5. Jack Nesbitt, Forward

Nesbitt wasn’t a standout in the traditional sense—no points, huge hits, or jaw-dropping moments. But if you’re expecting the 6-foot-5, 186-pound center to be a play-driving menace who’s constantly imposing his will, prepare to be disappointed. His game is simpler than that, yet crucial all the same.

What makes Nesbitt such a compelling player is his ability to support those around him. The 18-year-old flashed his hockey sense, creating advantages by being one step ahead—open looks for teammates were the result. Also, even though he’s continuing to grow into his frame, Nesbitt handled contact along the walls quite well.

Nesbitt’s a raw player at this stage of his development, which is perfectly fine. That being said, those top-six complementary NHL center traits popped a bit. Keep an eye on his progress with the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires.

6. Ethan Samson, Defenseman

The Flyers’ blue line struggled throughout the Rookie Series. But Ethan Samson really held his own. His two-way potential could make him an NHL defenseman someday.

Samson scored a goal in the second matchup, a mid-range snipe just above the faceoff dot. Leading Phantoms defenders in goals last season as a 21-year-old (freshly 22 now), the shot was no fluke. He can make plays in the offensive zone, and he also shines as a puck-mover from his own end.

With a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame, he could earn an NHL look sooner rather than later. He was one of the Phantoms’ most impressive defensemen in 2024–25, stats aside.

Do you agree or disagree with these picks? Feel free to leave your thoughts below!