Flyers Still ‘So Far Away’ According to Prospect Expert

The 2025–26 season is far from over, but the Philadelphia Flyers find themselves in the mushy middle. It’s an area of the standings that fans dread—you’re not contending, and you’re also not getting high draft picks. With that in mind, one expert’s worries about the team’s prospect pool do not bode well for the future. Let’s discuss.

Scott Wheeler Voices Concerns over Flyers’ Future

On The Athletic Hockey Show, the Flyers’ rebuild became a discussion topic. Starting at 39:37 of the video below, prospect guru Scott Wheeler raised his concerns with how the team is approaching things.

Wheeler states, “Porter Martone’s awesome, Matvei (Michkov)‘s still going to be awesome, they’ve used two top-12 picks on two kids who might top out as third-line centers for them.”

He continued, “If neither of those guys (Jett Luchanko and Jack Nesbitt) becomes an actually impactful move-the-needle type, they are still so, so, so far away. And I know they’re getting better results at the NHL level this year, and frankly, last year they kind of hung around the playoff race longer than maybe people realized, but they feel almost as far away as any team in the league to me right now.”

In a recent piece, I broke down when I think the Flyers’ window for a Stanley Cup will be, and how they can compete for one. Skipping to the “how,” I’ve always been a big fan of Martone and Michkov. In my eyes, their ceilings are high enough that they can be “the guys” on a championship team.

But Wheeler’s concerns are legitimate. I can see Luchanko becoming a middle-six center rather than a true third-liner, but the basis of his claim is still totally valid. Two of the team’s key draft picks don’t seem like they’re going to move the needle. If they don’t, problems may arise.

Even if you want to be a Dallas Stars-type team, with none of your top-three players being centers, you need more help. After all, Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston are an impressive duo, and Jake Oettinger is representing the United States between the pipes at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Given the Flyers’ current six-game losing streak and the tightness of the league’s standings, another top draft pick could find its way to Philadelphia this June. Still, their work wouldn’t be done, and that’s the point Wheeler is making.

Should Flyers Fans Worry?

Personally, I disagree with Wheeler’s assessment that the Flyers are “as far away as any team in the league.” The Vancouver Canucks, for example, have significantly less going for them, in my opinion. I agree with his stance on the prospects themselves, however.

So, should fans be worried? Well, that depends. If you think Martone and Michkov can be the lone superstars on a Cup winner, there’s nothing to worry about. The Flyers need more talent down the middle and on the blue line, but overall, the hard work is out of the way.

If you think the Flyers need a superstar center and defenseman, then you’ve probably been panicking for a while now. The truth is, there isn’t a reasonable path for the team to acquire both of these pieces. They could get lucky and draft one in 2026, but getting the other won’t be easy.

All in all, Wheeler brings up some good points. The outcomes on players like Luchanko and Nesbitt are far from definitive, but it’s an objective truth that they don’t look like move-the-needle centermen. The Orange and Black need to draft well over the next few seasons.