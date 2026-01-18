Flyers News & Rumors: Offsetting the Slump, Standings Projection, & More

It’s been a tough six-game stretch for the Philadelphia Flyers. They’re 0–5–1 in this span, falling to 12th place in the Eastern Conference after being third during the league’s Christmas break. In this edition of Flyers News & Rumors, we’ll discuss if the team has what it takes to offset this slump, look at where the team is projected to finish in the standings, and more.

Can the Flyers Offset Their Slump?

The Flyers were a well-oiled machine during the first half of the season. Now, they’re collapsing. Not only do they need to return to their winning ways, but they may need to go streaking in the other direction to make up lost ground. Is this team capable of that?

If we’re being realistic, the Flyers’ skid could last a bit longer. They’ll be on the road for their next three contests, visiting the Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Mammoth, and Colorado Avalanche. The “easiest” game in that stretch is against Utah, but they’re 7–2–1 in their last 10 contests—none of these are gimmes.

But for the sake of the argument, let’s say the Flyers win once and lose twice in regulation, dropping to a 23–19–8 record on the season. That’d have them on pace for 88–89 points, likely outside a playoff spot.

So, the Orange and Black will need to make up for that. A prolonged stretch of winning hockey is an absolute must.

The Flyers’ longest winning streak of the season is just three. However, between Oct. 13 and Nov. 29, the Flyers picked up 30 points in 22 games. Playing at that level again would put them back on track toward making the playoffs. If the team indeed drops two of its next three, that’d put them at 84 points in 72 games. Maintaining that pace would likely have them achieving a playoff berth (95–96 points).

Let’s take a step back for a second. Even if we assume the Flyers are a top-five team in the NHL over a 22-game span, they’d still only limp into the postseason. That’s also assuming they don’t go on another big losing streak, by the way.

The math isn’t on the Flyers’ side right now. Philadelphia can correct its slump, but it just doesn’t seem likely right now. I wouldn’t put my money on the team ending the drought this spring.

Where Will the Flyers Finish in the Standings?

You’ve seen my math. But what do the prediction models think?

Hockey Stats has the Flyers’ playoff odds at just 15%. It’s a little bit harsher than the market odds, which place them at 27%. Regardless, things aren’t looking pretty right now.

Switching back to Hockey Stats’ model, the Flyers are projected to finish with the 10th-worst record in the NHL at 86 points. That’s in the area of a decent draft selection, and coincidentally, where the New York Islanders were set to pick in 2024–25 before moving up in the lottery to No. 1.

The Flyers could be a lot worse than that projection, though. When netminder Dan Vladař has been absent from the crease, this team struggles. When a low-scoring team can’t make saves, the result is usually ugly. Fans already know this from seasons under former head coach John Tortorella.

As of writing, the Flyers are only two points back from 26th place in the league. If Vladař returns from his short-term injury even marginally worse than what he’s been all season, the team could drop quite far. The range of outcomes is vast.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 NHL Draft

Yes, it’s very early. For all we know, the Flyers could be drafting anywhere from No. 1 (see Islanders comment) to the 20s. But what should fans be keeping an eye on?

For starters, it’s not a high-end center class. In my eyes, Tynan Lawrence, Viggo Björck, and Caleb Malhotra are the top-three guys, and in that order. But you wouldn’t be crazy to say that none of them are top-five players in the overall class. It’s very winger- and defense-heavy this year.

The Flyers, of course, need centers. I’d definitely take a chance on one of those three, especially Lawrence or Björck—they have a 1C ceiling, in my eyes. Don’t be surprised, though, if the team doesn’t pick up a center.

The defensemen are fantastic this year. I’m comfortable calling Chase Reid and Keaton Verhoeff future No. 1 guys, and I could definitely see Alberts Šmits, Ryan Lin, Xavier Villeneuve, and Carson Carels becoming top-pairing players.

I think the Flyers could use centers more than defense, but both are still team needs. If they pivot to the latter, it would be a controversial, but far from bad, decision.

The Flyers are in a spot where they just need to stop the bleeding. However, the wounds are so deep that some fans want the team to lose out and acquire a top draft pick. What are your thoughts? Feel free to share them in the comment section below!