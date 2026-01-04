Flyers News & Rumors: Zegras Extension, Barkey’s Fit, & More

The Philadelphia Flyers are coming off an impressive 5–2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, moving their record to 21–12–7, third-best in the Metropolitan Division. In this edition of Flyers News & Rumors, we’ll look at a projected Trevor Zegras extension, Denver Barkey’s fit, and what to expect from the team in the second half of the season.

Zegras Extension: What to Expect

Acquired for Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick back in June, Trevor Zegras has been the story of the Flyers’ season. The 24-year-old leads the team with 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 40 contests, putting him on pace for his best NHL showing yet.

However, there’s an even bigger storyline regarding Zegras than his exceptional play: his expiring contract. He’ll be a restricted free agent (RFA) in the summer, meaning the Flyers have a big decision to make.

In the eyes of The Athletic‘s Kevin Kurz, there’s no doubt about Zegras’ future—he’s staying in Philadelphia (from ‘Flyers mailbag, part 1: Zegras’ future, trade-deadline plans and is there Michkov concern?,’ The Athletic – Jan. 3, 2026). The real question mark comes with the money and the term.

Kurz suggests a five-year, $9 million per-season cost. The way I see it, both sides could benefit from such an arrangement.

In this scenario, the Flyers would essentially be getting the rest of Zegras’ physical prime (ages 25 to 30) while avoiding the risks that come with a player multiple years into their 30s. On the flip side, Zegras can sign a maximum-term contract once this deal is up, regardless of those aforementioned risks—win-now teams don’t care about term.

This is my own speculation, but it’s possible that Zegras and his camp push for the financial security of an eight-year team. Whatever the case may be, No. 46 isn’t going anywhere.

Barkey’s Fit and Future

If there was any doubt that Barkey wasn’t ready for the NHL, there shouldn’t be now. Against the Oilers on Jan. 4, the 20-year-old winger potted his first NHL goal. Through seven games, he’s up to one goal and two assists for three points and a plus-1 rating.

Barkey has been a seamless fit in Philadelphia. He’s doing what he always has: outworking the opposition, no matter their skill level. It’s something any coach can appreciate.

What makes Barkey’s development even more exciting is that his prime should theoretically be years away. If he can hold his own at 20, just seven games into his career, can you imagine his peak? He has the upside to be a top-six staple for the Orange and Black.

What to Expect from the Flyers in the Second Half

Forty games into the 2025–26 campaign, the first half of the Flyers’ season is almost officially over. On pace to hit the century mark in standings points, they’ve certainly exceeded expectations. But can this last?

Hockey Stats’ simulation model has the Flyers’ playoff odds at 43%, projecting them at an 84-point pace for the rest of the season. With netminder Dan Vladař ranking seventh league-wide in goals saved above expected (plus-16.47), the idea is that his play may be unsustainable.

It wouldn’t be that surprising to see the Flyers pace for 84 points the rest of the way and miss out on the postseason. But there’s also reason to believe that such regression isn’t coming.

In 2023–24, an underdog Flyers squad missed the playoffs after being in a spot for most of the season—kind of like this one. This group is a lot more consistent and disciplined, though, with a 13–1–5 record following losses. The defense and goaltending are more sound, ensuring the Flyers are seldom “out of it” like they constantly were in March and April two seasons ago.

Sure, if Vladař pivots from his A-game, this team would be in trouble. But there’s really been no indication of that being on the horizon. He’s been solid between the pipes, stopping the pucks he should and occasionally making that “I’m not paying for dinner tonight” stop. It’s been a fairly sustainable balance.

There could be some hiccups down the road, but expect the Flyers to be more or less the same team they have been. That won’t give them a guaranteed ticket to the postseason, but they should at least come close.

The Flyers have a semi-challenging three-game week ahead. They’ll take on the Anaheim Ducks (Jan. 6), Toronto Maple Leafs (Jan. 8), and surging Tampa Bay Lightning (Jan. 10), all at Xfinity Mobile Arena.