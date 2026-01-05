Rangers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Fox, Injuries, Trade Rumors and More

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the New York Rangers for the week of Jan. 5–12.

Fresh Start after Winter Classic Victory

The Rangers are coming off a massive high after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-1 in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami on Jan. 2. The team hopes this marquee win against the defending Stanley Cup champions will serve as a turning point for their season. They are currently 20-18-5 and sitting seventh in the Metropolitan Division, desperate to climb back into the playoff picture.

Olympic Roster Shock: Fox Snubbed

A major controversy is the exclusion of star defenseman Adam Fox from the Team USA roster for the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Despite head coach Mike Sullivan (who also coaches Team USA) reportedly pushing for him, Fox was left off in favor of other defensive options like Seth Jones. Captain J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck were named to the team.

Injury Ward

Injuries remain a critical hurdle. Miller has been on injured reserve (upper-body) and has missed recent games, though the team is hoping for his return soon to stabilize the lineup. Meanwhile, rookie center Noah Laba is considered “week-to-week” with an upper-body injury sustained recently against the Washington Capitals, and veteran Conor Sheary was placed on long-term injured reserve. Forward Adam Edstrom is expected to be out until at least Jan. 8 with a lower-body injury.

Trade Rumors Swirling

With the team fighting for a playoff spot, trade rumors are heating up. Recent reports have linked the Rangers to Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch as a potential target to bolster their top-six scoring depth, though no deal is imminent.

Rangers Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Opponent Time (EST) Location Broadcast / Notes Mon, Jan 5 Utah Mammoth 7:00 PM Madison Square Garden First meeting of the week Thu, Jan 8 Buffalo Sabres 7:00 PM Madison Square Garden In-conference matchup Sat, Jan 10 Boston Bruins 1:00 PM TD Garden Original Six matinee matchup Mon, Jan 12 Seattle Kraken 7:00 PM Madison Square Garden Home stand resumes

