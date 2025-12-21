Flyers’ Denver Barkey’s Exceptional Debut Is a Sign of Things to Come

A series of injuries to the Philadelphia Flyers‘ forward core, headlined by a projected five-month absence for Tyson Foerster, forced the team into a bold decision. They called up 20-year-old winger Denver Barkey from the American Hockey League (AHL) to make his NHL debut against the New York Rangers on Dec. 20.

Barkey’s first game couldn’t have gone any better. Recording two assists, two shots, one hit, and two blocks in 15:18, he had an afternoon to remember. It’s a sign of things to come, should he remain with the big club.

Barkey: The Little Engine That Could

The Flyers were, evidently, very lucky to have Barkey fall into their lap in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft. One of the main reasons for that being the case, presumably, was his size. At 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, he’s well below average in that department.

But don’t let size fool you. Barkey’s motor is relentless, winning puck battles—and subsequently setting up chances—that you’d never expect. He outworks and outmaneuvers to eventually outscore. He’s quietly been putting up highlights for years.

Denver Barkey may be a small AHL rookie, but he harasses the Thunderbirds for possession here, leading to some good looks and a drawn penaltypic.twitter.com/ryVgyfqh91 — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) November 19, 2025

His NHL debut was no different. Barkey’s motor was on full display, accumulating a 64.40% expected goal share at 5-on-5 (meaning, he had the better of the scoring chances), per Natural Stat Trick.

One of Barkey’s most important qualities is that he’s an all-situations player. While he didn’t get any penalty-killing opportunities, he recorded his first power-play point in just 1:15 of ice time. The kid might be getting the hang of this thing, and it’s thanks to his standout drive.

Barkey Has the Skill to Be in an NHL Top Six

I’ve held this belief for a little while now, so it’s not coming out of nowhere. Barkey may not have been a high draft pick, but he has the skill to be in the top six for a long time. He has that type of upside.

Related: Flyers’ Top 10 Prospects: December 2025 Edition

It’s one thing to give teams fits through determined forechecking. It’s another to create high-danger scoring chances once you steal the puck from them. Barkey is a special player because he has an undeniable skill level to complement his hardworking game.

Barkey had an impressive career with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), captaining his team to a Memorial Cup victory last spring. But that’s junior hockey. The AHL is a professional hockey setting, and it takes players time to adjust.

Well, it does if you’re not Barkey. The 20-year-old’s combination of motor and skill was a handful for AHL clubs from the jump. Head coach John Snowden had no choice but to throw him on the first line and both special teams units.

Denver Barkey of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

That type of instant dominance instills confidence in a top-six future. If Barkey can handle heavy responsibility at 20 years old in the AHL, he may be able to do the same in the NHL. Following his debut with the Orange and Black, that’s far from an unreasonable ceiling anymore.

Of course, Barkey’s time in the NHL may be limited. After all, a short-term injury to Christian Dvorak was part of the reason he was allowed to slot in the lineup. But at least for now, the Flyers’ hands are tied. The young, 5-foot-10 winger is not holding back.