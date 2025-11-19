Flyers’ Barkey & Bump Developing Elite Chemistry with Phantoms

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are making noise in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. With a 9–4–2 record, they’re tied for fifth in points, buoyed by the performances of two rookie linemates: Denver Barkey and Alex Bump.

Related: Flyers News & Rumors: Andrae’s Spot, Barkey-Bump Chemistry, & More

Head coach John Snowden has increasingly leaned on the first-year pros, and for good reason. Barkey and Bump have developed elite chemistry in Lehigh Valley.

Breaking Down Barkey and Bump’s Games

Over the Phantoms’ last five games, Barkey and Bump have combined for six goals and nine assists for 15 points. That has the former tied for 10th in rookie point-scoring (11) and the latter tied for fourth (13). Below are some highlights from their impeccable run:

Denver Barkey & Alex Bump clips from their last 5 games



Barkey: 7 points (4G, 3A)

Bump: 8 points (2G, 6A)



Both are rookiespic.twitter.com/HFuOorqWdQ — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) November 19, 2025

Since being put on a line not that long ago, the two have gelled spectacularly. Barkey has served as the workhorse he’s always been. Despite being smaller in stature, he’ll initiate puck battles and win them more often than not. After winning these battles, he’s skilled enough to locate open linemates and thread the needle perfectly.

That’s shown a few times in the highlights above. His motor was evident at the junior level, and now he’s outworking players much older than him—in their theoretical primes. Barkey has done nothing but impress since being drafted in the third round back in 2023.

Then, you have Bump. He holds his own in battles, too, but what has always stood out is his play in the neutral zone. He’s constantly making plays, whether it be setting someone up for an easy entry and subsequent chance or doing all the work himself. The 2022 fifth-round pick is immensely dangerous off the rush, and that’s primarily why he’s soaring up scoring leaderboards.

Just like in college, Bump is a high-volume shooter—he’s tied for first in shots on goal among rookies. That can be a double-edged sword, with the implication that you’re forcing pucks at the net, but that’s not the case with No. 21. Bump’s shots are calculated, and they’re paying off so far.

Individually, Barkey and Bump are fantastic. Combined, they’re unstoppable. They complement one another so well, and this is their first season as teammates. Snowden has already leaned on them in high-leverage situations (a tie game in the last minute of regulation vs. the Hershey Bears comes to mind) and will continue to do so.

What the Future Holds for Barkey and Bump

Barkey and Bump are dominating the AHL right now. But what does that mean for their future? What’s the outlook?

Alex Bump, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Photo credit: JustSports Photography)

Starting with Barkey, I think his motor will translate to the NHL level, just like it has at the AHL level. While it may not be to the same extent, he’s been making grizzled veterans look foolish—and not in a sheltered role, either. Doubt him at your own risk.

Barkey is already an all-situations top-line player for Snowden’s club. In the NHL, I’m not sure much will change. He has the makings of a second-liner who can be used on the power play and penalty kill. The way he supports the play is out of this world.

Now, we have Bump. He failed to stand out during training camp and the preseason, but something tells me that he could be a top-nine staple for the Orange and Black. While I think Barkey has a little more upside, the 21-year-old’s impact has been undeniable. He’s the king of the neutral zone, plays hard, and isn’t afraid to make something happen. His future is very bright.

Should the Flyers Call Them Up?

Considering the Philadelphia Flyers’ fourth-line struggles (zero points between Rodrigo Ābols, Nicolas Deslauriers, and Garnet Hathaway in 39 combined games), a call-up might be a good idea. An injection of youth could help the team out a lot.

However, I’d rather see Barkey and Bump with the Phantoms this season. Their big minutes together have them playing, by my eye test, the best hockey of their lives. Jeopardizing that and the Phantoms’ brilliant start just isn’t worth it to me.

Plus, it’s unlikely that either of the two would get ice time. Nikita Grebenkin has been incessantly healthy-scratched despite playing objectively well. Adding Barkey and/or Bump to the mix would only complicate things.

Barkey and Bump are cruising in the AHL right now, and that shouldn’t be disrupted. Their chemistry has reached elite status.