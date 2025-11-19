Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Wild- 11/19/25

The Carolina Hurricanes travel to Minnesota to take on the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (13-5-1) at WILD (9-7-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom
Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Domenick Fensore, Brandon Bussi
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Status report
Chatfield is day to day; the defenseman practiced with the Hurricanes for the first time since he was injured during a 4-3 win against the Wild on Nov. 6.
Latest for THW:
- Hurricanes’ Pyotr Kochetkov Making Case to Be Team’s 1A Goaltender
- Hurricanes’ Ehlers & Svechnikov Have Been Catalysts to November Run
- NHL Morning Recap – November 18, 2025
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Yakov Trenin — Vinnie Hinostroza
Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones – Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: David Jiricek
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body)
Status report
Tarasenko also is day to day; the forward will miss his third straight game. … Bogosian continues to skate with the group and has been elevated to day to day; the defenseman has missed 15 games.
Latest for THW:
- Minnesota Wild Hit the 20-Game Mark Showing Some Improvements Over First 10 Games
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 3-2 Overtime Win Over the Golden Knights
- NHL Morning Recap – November 17, 2025