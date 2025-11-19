Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Wild- 11/19/25

The Carolina Hurricanes travel to Minnesota to take on the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (13-5-1) at WILD (9-7-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom

Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Domenick Fensore, Brandon Bussi

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Status report

Chatfield is day to day; the defenseman practiced with the Hurricanes for the first time since he was injured during a 4-3 win against the Wild on Nov. 6.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Yakov Trenin — Vinnie Hinostroza

Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones – Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body)

Status report

Tarasenko also is day to day; the forward will miss his third straight game. … Bogosian continues to skate with the group and has been elevated to day to day; the defenseman has missed 15 games.

