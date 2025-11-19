Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Ducks- 11/19/25

The Boston Bruins head west for a stop in California as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (12-9-0) at DUCKS (12-6-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, TVAS2, SN360

https://398da38985262cf90cb8c899faa88868.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-45/html/container.html

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Matej Blumel

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Riley Tufte

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

McAvoy had surgery after being hit in the face by a puck during a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday; there is no timeline for the defenseman’s return. … Callahan, a defenseman, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after forward Johnny Beecher was claimed off waivers by the Calgary Flames. … Elias Lindholm, who was injured in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 30, is on the trip, but the center remains day to day. … Viel will enter the lineup for Tufte, a forward.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Ian Moore — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

https://398da38985262cf90cb8c899faa88868.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-45/html/container.html

Status report

The Ducks will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth on Monday.

Latest for THW: