Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Ducks- 11/19/25

The Boston Bruins head west for a stop in California as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (12-9-0) at DUCKS (12-6-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, TVAS2, SN360
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Matej Blumel
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot
Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Riley Tufte
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
McAvoy had surgery after being hit in the face by a puck during a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday; there is no timeline for the defenseman’s return. … Callahan, a defenseman, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after forward Johnny Beecher was claimed off waivers by the Calgary Flames. … Elias Lindholm, who was injured in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 30, is on the trip, but the center remains day to day. … Viel will enter the lineup for Tufte, a forward.
Latest for THW:
- 2 Blues Who Should Be on the Bruins’ Trade Radar
- They Wore It Once: Boston Bruins Players and Their Unique Numbers
- Zdeno Chara – 7 Cool Things About the Big Guy
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Ian Moore — Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Each Pacific Team’s Most Concerning Stat So Far
- NHL Morning Recap – November 18, 2025
- Ducks Complete Last-Minute Comeback to Win 3-2 Over Mammoth