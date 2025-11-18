NHL Morning Recap – November 18, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the 6 NHL games that were played on Nov. 17, 2025. Which includes Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Buffalo Sabres as well as Clayton Keller and the Utah Mammoth facing off against Leo Carlsson and the Anaheim Ducks in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

HURRICANES 3 at BRUINS 1

Hurricanes Get 3-1 Redemption Win Over Bruins to Even Season Series

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P2 8:25 – Jordan Staal (5) from Joel Nystrom (2), William Carrier (4)

P2 13:34 – Mark Jankowski (1) from Taylor Hall (7), Sean Walker (3)

P3 17:27 – Taylor Hall (5) from Joel Nystrom (3)

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P3 19:50 – Riley Tufte (1) from Michael Eyssimont (6), Henri Jokiharju (4)

KINGS 1 at CAPITALS 2

Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P2 13:27 – Anze Kopitar (3) from Corey Perry (5), Kevin Fiala (6)

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 3:41 – Matt Roy (1) from Aliaksei Protas (6), Tom Wilson (9)

P2 1:51 – Alex Ovechkin (6) from Connor McMichael (5), Jakob Chychrun (10)

OILERS 1 at SABRES 5

Noah Ostlund Pots 2 as Sabres Topple Oilers

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 4:29 – Jack Roslovic (7) from Leon Draisaitl (11), Andrew Mangiapane (3)

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 19:03 – Noah Ostlund (2) from Isak Rosen (3), Rasmus Dahlin (11)

P2 8:41 – Bowen Byram (3) from Tyson Kozak (1), Peyton Krebs (5)

P2 9:43 – Beck Malenstyn (1) from Rasmus Dahlin (12), Mattias Samuelsson (5)

P3 7:55 – Ostlund (3) from Josh Dunne (1)

P3 17:37 – Tage Thompson (9), Unassisted – Empty Net

CANUCKS 5 at PANTHERS 8

Panthers Win a Wild Game Against the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 14:50 – Drew O’Connor (6) from Tyler Myers (5), Quinn Hughes (17)

P1 15:14 – Jake DeBrusk (8) from Kiefer Sherwood (2), Quinn Hughes (18)

P1 7:55 – Elias Pettersson (5) from Evander Kane (7), Quinn Hughes (19)

P3 1:24 – Pettersson (6) from Sherwood (3), Tom Willander (3)

P3 3:14 – Filip Hronek (1) from Max Sasson (1), Evander Kane (8)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 15:50 – A.J. Greer (4) from Carter Verhaeghe (7), Sam Bennett (3)

P1 19:52 – Seth Jones (2) from Sam Reinhart (4), Sergei Bobrovsky (1)

P2 2:23 – Luke Kunin (1) from Noah Gregor (1), Gustav Forsling (9)

P2 6:10 – Evan Rodrigues (5) from Reinhart (5), Jesper Boqvist (2)

P2 7:17 – Anton Lundell (5) from Brad Marchand (10), Aaron Ekblad (4)

P3 4:02 – Bennett (4) from Niko Mikkola (4), Uvis Balinskis (1)

P3 8:19 – Jones (3) from Reinhart (6), Verhaeghe (8)

P3 18:14 – Brad Marchand (13), Unassisted – Empty Net

CANADIENS 3 at BLUE JACKETS 4 – SO

Blue Jackets’ Marchenko Extends Points Streak to 12 in Shootout Win over Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P2 4:47 – Oliver Kapanen (7) from Mike Matheson (7), Ivan Demidov (10)

P3 8:28 – Josh Anderson (3) from Lane Hutson (14), Jake Evans (3)

P3 18:41 – Lane Hutson (2) from Noah Dobson (11), Cole Caufield (7)

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 6:58 – Zach Werenski (5) from Mathieu Olivier (6), Charlie Coyle (10)

P2 9:47 – Adam Fantilli (6) from Kirill Marchenko (13), Dmitri Voronkov (8)

P2 13:32 – Dmitri Voronkov (8) from Kirill Marchenko (14), Zach Werenski (10)

Shootout Summary:

CBJ – Kent Johnson

MTL – Caufield

CBJ – Marchenko

MAMMOTH (10-7-1) at DUCKS (11-6-1)

Ducks Complete Last-Minute Comeback to Win 3-2 Over Mammoth

Utah Mammoth Summary:

P2 18:14 – Dylan Guenther (8), Nick Schmaltz (5), John Marino (9)

P3 9:19 – Logan Cooley (9), Mikhail Sergachev (12), Schmaltz (12)

Anaheim Ducks Summary:

P1 15:52 – Jackson LaCombe (1), Ryan Strome (2), Alex Killorn (5)

P3 19:55 – Troy Terry (6), Chris Kreider (4), Cutter Gauthier (10)

OT 1:5- – Owen Zellweger (2), Bennett Sennecke (7), Killorn (6)