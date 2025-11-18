Blue Jackets’ Marchenko Extends Points Streak to 12 in Shootout Win over Canadiens

The Columbus Blue Jackets got their first crack at the Montreal Canadiens since being eliminated by them at the end of last season. Despite blowing a third period two-goal lead, they were able to prevail after regulation.

Kirill Marchenko recorded two assists and extended his points streak to 12 games while scoring the shootout winner. Jet Greaves made 29 saves to help the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

The story of this game was finding a way to win despite another late blown lead.

Game Recap

The game started in the Blue Jackets favor. They held an early 7-1 shot advantage. Then Zach Werenski found himself in an unusual situation. He was alone in the slot.

Werenski took his time and beat Jakub Dobes with his patented wrist shot to open the scoring. From that point on, the Canadiens found their legs and evened things out. Shots in the first were 10-8 for the Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens carried that momentum into the second period and tied the game. Oliver Kapanen found himself in front of Greaves’ net. Mike Matheson found him with his pass. It was 1-1.

The Blue Jackets then got a great shift from Charlie Coyle’s line with Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier. They got momentum back and the rest of the team fed off of it. It ultimately allowed the Blue Jackets to grab the lead.

Adam Fantilli scored his fourth goal in five games off a great play by Marchenko to make it 2-1. Then Marchenko was at it again on a power play. He saw Dmitri Voronkov in front of Dobes. His pass got right to Voronkov who deflected it in for a 3-1 lead.

Kirill Marchenko was the game’s first star on Monday night. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canadiens then pushed in the third and were able to tie the game. First, Josh Anderson was in the right place. He was able to get the puck out of the air and put it down near the Blue Jackets’ net. He deposited it into the open side.

Then for the third time this season, the Blue Jackets allowed a 5-on-6 goal. With Dobes pulled, Lane Hutson made it 3-3.

Overtime was required. Although the Canadiens dominated the OT with a 6-0 shot advantage, Greaves shut them down.

The Blue Jackets got goals from Kent Johnson and Marchenko to earn the extra point. Cole Caufield scored the only goal of the shootout for the Canadiens. Dobes finished the night with 20 saves.

The Blue Jackets will now head west and play a tough back-to-back game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. As for the Canadiens, they head home and will get a couple days off before hosting the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.