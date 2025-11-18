Noah Ostlund Pots 2 as Sabres Topple Oilers

Noah Ostlund tallied the game-high two goals to help the Buffalo Sabres trample the Edmonton Oilers, 5-1, at KeyBank Center on Monday. Related: Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Sabres – 11/17/25

Coming off an overtime win vs. the Detroit Red Wings, the Sabres carried their momentum into this game, as Buffalo provided balanced production from all over the roster, managed to slow down the Oilers’ dynamic offense, and benefited from Colton Ellis’ stalwart netminding.

Game Recap

The game started slowly for both teams as neither held a significant amount of time in the offensive zone. The Sabres earned their first power play when Mattias Ekholm went to the penalty box for high-sticking. Alternate captain Tage Thompson threaded the defense on the way to firing a shot, but goalie Stuart Skinner came up with a save. The Oilers successfully killed Buffalo’s first power-play attempt, with blocks on captain Rasmus Dahlin and a cleared puck on Owen Power’s attempted pass.

It was Edmonton’s time to return to favor after Josh Doan committed an interference penalty. The Sabres, who have proven to be excellent on penalty kills, stopped the Oilers’ first power play. The two teams exchanged blows as Alex Tuch booted the puck to Ryan McLeod to the middle of the slot for a shot, which was gloved. Leon Draisaitl then intercepted Dahlin’s pass as he ripped a shot from the left faceoff circle, only to be denied.

A Connor McDavid high-stick penalty allowed Buffalo to break the stalemate, and they didn’t fail to capitalize. American Hockey League (AHL) call-up Isak Rosen fed the puck to his Rochester Americans’ teammate Noah Ostlund as he twirled from a backhand to a forehand, dumping the puck into the back of the net to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

Buffalo opened the second period with cognizant play on defense and a shot-first mentality on the other end. Jake Walman wristed a shot, which Zach Hyman tried to redirect, but the Sabres’ net-front defense thwarted his attempt. Buffalo also unleashed a couple of shots on goal, along with Byram’s backhand, all of which Skinner fended off.

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Colten Ellis looks to make a save against the Edmonton Oilers (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

A Dahlin turnover paved the way for a Draisaitl breakaway as he rushed on the ice, dropping the puck off to Jack Roslovic to bury an equalizer, 1-1. The Sabres, looking to gain the upper hand again, let go of shots courtesy of Peyton Krebs’ backhand and Dahlin’s flicker, which Skinner repelled.

Getting their chance in the offensive zone, Buffalo slung shots onto the goal. Their persistence paid off when Tyson Kozak slipped the puck to Bowen Byram in the right faceoff circle, rifling a goal to snatch the lead, 2-1. A minute later, Dahlin sniped a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle, and Beck Malenstyn chopped down the puck to score another goal, extending the Sabres’ goal advantage to two, 3-1.

Buffalo balked at Edmonton’s offensive advances to close out the second period. The tides shifted once again in the third period as the Sabres’ high-octane shot-taking became evident. Ostlund possessed the puck from a faceoff to net a near-circle goal, stretching the lead for Buffalo, 4-1.

The Sabres stifled the Oilers’ chances and maintained steady offensive zone time as the game headed to the final stretches. Thompson scored the empty net goal, saucing the puck from the other end, sealing the win for Buffalo in a 5-1 domination.

What’s Next?

The Sabres will continue their slate, battling another Alberta team as they will host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Oilers, on the other hand, will head to D.C. to face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday as well.