NHL Morning Recap – November 17, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the 5 NHL games that were played on Nov. 16, 2025. That includes Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators as part of the NHL Global Series in Sweden. As well as Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders taking on the Colorado Avalanche in the late game.

PREDATORS 0 at PENGUINS 4

Penguins Use Strong First Period to Shut Out Predators 4-0 in Global Series Finale

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 2:19 – Parker Wotherspoon (2) from Erik Karlsson (12), Joona Koppanen (1)

P1 8:08 – Evgeni Malkin (5) from Kevin Hayes (1), Anthony Mantha (6)

P1 10:13 – Sidney Crosby (12) Unassisted

P3 17:12 – Blake Lizotte (3) – Empty Net

CANUCKS 6 at LIGHTNING 2

Canucks Use 5-Goal 3rd Period to Win 6-2 vs. Lightning

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P2 9:26 – Jake DeBrusk (7) from Elias Pettersson (12), Quinn Hughes (13)

P3 4:11 – Kiefer Sherwood (12) from Brock Boeser (6), Quinn Hughes (14)

P3 4:54 – Linus Karlsson (2) from Mackenzie MacEachern (3)

P3 5:51 – Drew O’Connor (5) from Quinn Hughes (15), Filip Hronek (10)

P3 13:52 – Mackenzie MacEachern (1) from Filip Hronek (11), Quinn Hughes (16)

P3 16:57 – Marcus Pettersson (1) – Empty Net

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 19:25 – Nikita Kucherov (8) from Darren Raddysh (3), Brayden Point (7)

P2 4:35 – Jake Guentzel (8) from Erik Cernak (3), Brandon Hagel (8)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2 at WILD 3 – OT

Wild’s Kaprizov Scores in Overtime to Secure Win Over Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 15:14 – Pavel Dorofeyev (11) from Mitch Marner (16), Tomas Hertl (7)

P3 6:35 – Reilly Smith (3) from Shea Theodore (7), Ivan Barbashev (10)

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P1 4:49 – Joel Eriksson Ek (3) from Mats Zuccarello (3), Marcus Johansson (10)

P2 9:05 – Yakov Trenin (1) from Danila Yurov (1), Marcus Foligno (2)

OT 4:50 – Kirill Kaprizov (11) from Mats Zuccarello (4), Matt Boldy (11)

RED WINGS 2 at RANGERS 1

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Travis Hamonic tussle after the conclusion of the game (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P2 9:30 – Alex DeBrincat (9) from Lucas Raymond (15), Patrick Kane (6)

P3 16:13 – Lucas Raymond (5) from Dylan Larkin (12), Moritz Seider (9)

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P2 11:59 – Mika Zibanejad (7) from Will Cuylle (5), Artemi Panarin (13)

ISLANDERS 1 at AVALANCHE 4

Avalanche Defeat Islanders 4-1 to Push Winning Streak to 6 Games

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 2:05 – Emil Heineman (9) from Tony DeAngelo (7), Kyle Palmieri (9)

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P2 4:32 – Ross Colton (3) from Cale Makar (19), Brock Nelson (4)

P2 5:51 – Victor Olofsson (6) from Sam Malinski (9)

P3 19:25 – Martin Necas (13) Unassisted

P3 19:44 – Brock Nelson (5) from Brent Burns (9), Parker Kelly (4)