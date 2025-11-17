Maple Leafs Reportedly Looking to Make Roster-For-Roster Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a very difficult position. They are currently 28th in the NHL and are on a five-game losing streak. There is clearly something wrong with this version of the Maple Leafs, and they will need to make changes before it is too late.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, they are looking to make changes, but not for futures. He said on Saturday Headlines during the second intermission of the Maple Leafs versus Chicago Blackhawks that the club is in fact looking for hockey trades.

“So, just calling around, this is the best information I can share: I don’t think they want to trade futures. I really don’t believe they want to do that, and I include Easton Cowan in that. What I’m hearing is that they want to make hockey trades, roster-for-roster. “They are exploring what on their roster has value, exactly what that value is, and can they do something that way, roster-for-roster?”

Maple Leafs Interested in Roster-for-Roster Trade

If what Friedman is hearing is true, the Maple Leafs are looking to make a roster-for-roster type of trade. But what could that be? Well, Friedman also mentioned that the core is safe, so that rules out futures, Cowan, and the main core of the team. Which only means Brad Treliving is working to trade the secondary players.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

This could include Max Domi, Nicolas Roy, Nicholas Robertson, Bobby McMann, or even a few defensemen like Brandon Carlo and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. It could also include one of the goaltenders, but that seems unlikely.

Related: Rangers & Red Wings Game Ends In Bench Clearing Chaos

It appears that the Maple Leafs’ front office is working hard to make a few changes. At this time, no teams are linked to them, but as things continue to develop and trade talks become more serious, some teams are likely to be revealed. Regardless, they are aware, as much as the fan base is, that something needs to change or they risk falling out of the playoff race before the calendar flips to 2026.