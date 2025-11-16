Penguins Use Strong First Period to Shut Out Predators 4-0 in Global Series Finale

The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-5-4) faced off against the Nashville Predators (6-10-4) in the second game of the NHL’s Global Series from the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The Predators won the first game, beating the Penguins 2-1 after a late third-period equalizer, with Steven Stamkos winning the game in extra time. This game saw the Penguins enact their revenge as they defeated the Predators 4-0. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

Pittsburgh struck first just 2:17 into the game courtesy of Parker Wotherspoon. His point shot beat the netminder through traffic for his second of the season, with the assists coming from Sweden native Erik Karlsson and Joona Koppanen.

Then, the Penguins took a 2-0 lead 8:08 into the period. Evgeni Malkin circled behind the net and threw the puck out front. His centering pass went off defender Nicolas Hague’s skate and past Saros for his fifth of the season.

The Penguins weren’t done there, as Sidney Crosby ripped a shot past Nashville’s netminder off a turnover and a rebound 10:13 into the period. The frame ended with Pittsburgh the superior team, leading 3-0, and outshooting Nashville 11-2.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin celebrates a goal against the Nashville Predators in a Global Series ice hockey game at Avicii Arena (Per Haljestam-Imagn Images)

The game settled down in the second period, with no goals to report. The score remained 3-0 despite Nashville receiving three power-play opportunities, including a brief 5-on-3. The Predators outshot the Penguins 8-4 in the middle frame, but Pittsburgh had a 15-10 shot advantage overall.

Pittsburgh shut down Nashville for the remainder of the game and added an empty-netter courtesy of Blake Lizotte to secure the victory. Rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov recorded his first career shutout, stopping all 21 shots he faced. At the other end, Saros stopped 18 of 21 shots for an .857 save percentage.

The Penguins return home for three games, beginning Friday (Nov. 21) against the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, the Predators return home for a mini two-game homestand beginning Saturday (Nov. 22) against the Colorado Avalanche. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.