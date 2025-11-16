Flyers News & Rumors: Andrae’s Spot, Barkey-Bump Chemistry, & More

Just under a quarter of a way through their 2025–26 campaign, the Philadelphia Flyers‘ 9–6–3 record has them on pace for 96 points—they’re in the wildcard discussion. In this edition of Flyers News & Rumors, we’ll look at Emil Andrae‘s play, the growing chemistry between prospects Denver Barkey and Alex Bump, and more.

Andrae Earning His Spot in the Lineup

Though he’s coming off a bit of a stinker against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 15, a game the Flyers lost 5–1, Andrae has been a revelation for the team’s bottom pair. The 23-year-old has blown out the competition—he has earned himself some grace in an otherwise rotating defensive cast.

Philadelphia Flyers News & Rumors (The Hockey Writers)

Being 5-foot-9, Andrae has to work extra hard to even get opportunities in the NHL. But he’s been up to the task.

While his 47.69% expected goal share at 5-on-5 is only middle-of-the-pack, it’s ahead of fellow bottom-pairing defenders Adam Ginning and Noah Juulsen, and his plus-3 goal differential leads the blue line.

Additionally, Andrae is recording 1.09 points per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time, ranking second on the defense. He’s also third in hit rate, an aspect that coaches love out of their depth.

Then, you have the Rasmus Ristolainen aspect of it all. The 31-year-old is still out of the lineup due to offseason surgery, but when he comes back, Andrae seems like a logical partner. Last season, the two outscored opponents 8–6 together and had a 59.34% expected goal share.

At this stage, it’s likely that Juulsen, despite being a right-shot, serves as Ristolainen’s regular partner—he hasn’t missed a single game this season. But if anyone’s going to give the veteran a run for his money, it’s No. 36.

Barkey & Bump Establishing Chemistry with Phantoms

In some prospect news, Barkey and Bump have been on fire recently for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The American Hockey League (AHL) rookies have combined for 14 points across the team’s last four contests, helping them get off to one of the best starts in franchise history. Even after a last-minute heartbreaker vs. the Hershey Bears on Nov. 15, they sit comfortably in the standings at 9–4–1.

Related: 4 Numbers That Define the Flyers’ First 16 Games of 2025–26

It wasn’t long ago that head coach John Snowden put Barkey and Bump on the top line together. Since then, they’ve been scorching. Tied for ninth and second in rookie point-scoring, respectively, the kids are leading Lehigh Valley to glory.

Alex Bump’s last 3 games: 2g, 4a, 6p

Denver Barkey’s last 3 games: 2g, 3a, 5p



Rookies are cooking in LV. Hook up for the goal herepic.twitter.com/88gq1W9pjy — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) November 15, 2025

The chemistry between the two youngsters cannot be understated. They’ve leaned on one another for some brilliant goals recently, evidenced by the clip above.

Now, it’s probably for the best if they remain in the AHL for the time being—you don’t want to disrupt a good thing. But with that being said, Barkey and Bump’s NHL debuts likely aren’t that far away. Snowden has them clicking very early in their professional careers.

Luchanko Taking the Next Step

Sticking with the prospects, 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko has impressed for the Guelph Storm this season. Across seven games, he has two goals and nine assists for 11 points. He ranks eighth in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 1.57 points per game.

Luchanko’s career-best numbers are a product of his play. I broke it down last week, if you’re curious, but the quick rundown is that he’s been everywhere for the Storm. He’s been a controlled entry machine, crossing the opposing blue line and setting up chances with ease. His offensive game as a whole has improved, too.

The 19-year-old center seems to be taking the next step in his development. He had some good moments last season, but his 1.22 points per game only ranked 33rd in the league. Luchanko’s climbing up the scoring leaderboard, making him all but a lock for Team Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championship as a second-year returnee.

Are the Flyers Destined for Collapse?

It would be an overreaction to say the Flyers are destined for collapse after their 5–1 loss to the Stars. That’s one of the best teams in the NHL.

But this has been a trend for a little while. Since the start of November, the Orange and Black have a 46.31% expected goal share at 5-on-5. That’s the seventh-worst mark in the league, and their 40.00% goal share further outlines the direness of the situation.

The Flyers have done well to survive, sitting at 3–3–2 this month, but they’ve only won a single game in regulation or overtime. When shootouts are out of the equation, this team hasn’t been great recently—the kind of stretch that indicates a long losing streak could be on the horizon.

This past week was a mixed bag for Philadelphia. The prospects, especially in Lehigh Valley, have been a huge positive. However, the NHL club might be due for some regression. We’ll see what’s in store for them in Week 7 as they take on the St. Louis Blues and New Jersey Devils.

Stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick