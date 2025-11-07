Flyers Prospect Report: Breaking Down Jett Luchanko’s Strong Start

After a four-game stint with the Philadelphia Flyers, prospect Jett Luchanko was returned to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Since the move, he has played some of the best hockey of his career.

In three contests, Luchanko has one goal and five assists for six points, a plus-3 rating, and 10 shots on goal. On a per-game basis, that’s some of the best production in the OHL, yet it still understates how well he has played. So, let’s dive into the best moments from his appearances thus far.

Breaking Down Luchanko’s Performances

Below is a compilation of Luchanko’s best moments from his three games: at the Erie Otters (4–3 loss), vs. the Sarnia Sting (4–1 win), and vs. the London Knights (6–4 win). Take a look:

Some of Jett Luchanko’s (GUE07) best plays from his first 3 games.



1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points, +3 rating; all-situations usagepic.twitter.com/3a1OVxihl9 — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) November 7, 2025

What stands out immediately is Luchanko’s ability to gain entry into the offensive zone with the puck. Against the Otters, especially, he was all over the place—a dominant play-driver and playmaker. It was some of his best work.

Luchanko caught some flak for his offensive performance in the NHL, occasionally passing up shooting opportunities. But that hasn’t been the case in the OHL. He’s making the right decisions with the puck, setting up teammates for golden chances while also taking them himself.

Another strength for Luchanko has been his cycle game. He’s keeping sequences alive, which has gotten opponents into trouble penalty-wise. The 19-year-old center has excelled most as a rush creator, but he does some good work in the offensive zone.

Finally, Luchanko has generated several high-quality shots by driving to the net. That’s something he’s always been good at, with his elite speed and whatnot, but it’s even more apparent now. His all-around impact has really shone, playing first-line minutes at 5-on-5 and on both special teams units.

What Is Luchanko’s Future?

Playing four games with the Flyers and being subsequently sent down to the OHL isn’t a new experience for Luchanko. The same thing happened in 2024–25, and under a different coaching staff. It’s obviously a good thing that a teenager is consistently challenging for an NHL spot, but it begs the question: What’s his future?

Jett Luchanko, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

An ideal outcome for Luchanko, a 2024 first-round pick, is to one day become the driver of the Flyers’ second line. He has dynamic speed, poise on zone entries, and an ability to make plays upon entry or off the cycle—perfect for an all-situations top-six role.

Luchanko’s performance in the NHL doesn’t define him as a player. Outscored 7–1 with a 47.65% expected goal share at 5-on-5 in his career (via Natural Stat Trick), the numbers aren’t great. But he has shown flashes as a creator and two-way forward, despite being used exclusively in a depth role.

Next season, Luchanko will be eligible for the American Hockey League (AHL). If he’s not ready to take on bigger minutes in the NHL, he can harness his game with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He’d be a virtual lock for a first- or second-line center spot, which will show where he’s at in his development. As soon as Luchanko proves he’s too good for the AHL, his journey as a prospect will end.

Let’s stick with the present, though. Luchanko has been phenomenal, and Guelph, in turn, looks like a dark-horse contender. This could be a brilliant season for both parties.