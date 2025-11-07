Projected Lineups for Wild vs Islanders- 11/7/25

The Minnesota Wild travel to New York to take on the Islanders at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (5-7-3) at ISLANDERS (6-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: David Jiricek, Danila Yurov, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
The Wild did not have a morning skate after losing 4-3 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Wallstedt is expected to start after Gustavsson made 21 saves against the Hurricanes. … Zuccarello could make his season debut after missing the first 15 games because of a lower-body injury. The forward took part in the morning skate Thursday, and coach John Hynes said then that Friday could be possible.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 4-3 Loss to the Hurricanes
- NHL Morning Recap – November 7, 2025
- Hurricanes Turn the Wild to Mild in 4-3 Win
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin — Calum Ritchie — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Latest for THW:
- Alexei Yashin Trade Revisited
- Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Islanders – 11/04/25
- NHL’s Eastern Conference Teams All Have Winning Records: Who Will Survive