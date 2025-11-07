Projected Lineups for Wild vs Islanders- 11/7/25

The Minnesota Wild travel to New York to take on the Islanders at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (5-7-3) at ISLANDERS (6-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek, Danila Yurov, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

The Wild did not have a morning skate after losing 4-3 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Wallstedt is expected to start after Gustavsson made 21 saves against the Hurricanes. … Zuccarello could make his season debut after missing the first 15 games because of a lower-body injury. The forward took part in the morning skate Thursday, and coach John Hynes said then that Friday could be possible.

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin — Calum Ritchie — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

