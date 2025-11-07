NHL Morning Recap – November 7, 2025

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking the nine NHL games that were played on Nov. 6, 2025. That includes an all-time battle between two legends, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. As well as Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning take on Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

SENATORS 2 at BRUINS 3

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P1 5:42 – Michael Amadio (4) from Shane Pinto (5), Claude Giroux (7)

P3 11:52 – Giroux (3) from David Perron (5), Thomas Chabot (6)

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P2 1:22 – Morgan Geekie (10) from Andrew Peeke (3)

P2 16:03 – Sean Kuraly (2) from Tanner Jeannot (4), Peeke (4)

OT 4:54 – Pavel Zacha (4) from Charlie McAvoy (12)

CANADIENS 3 at DEVILS 4 – OT

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 2:59 – Kirby Dach (4) from Noah Dobson (8), Mike Matheson (5)

P3 0:59 – Jake Evans (2) from Josh Anderson (2), Dobson (9)

P3 10:33 – Oliver Kapanen (5) from Alex Newhook (5)

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P1 1:53 – Cody Glass (3) Unassisted

P2 8:05 – Ondrej Palat (1) from Jack Hughes (7), Simon Nemec (8)

P3 18:53 – Timo Meier (4) from Hughes (8), Jesper Bratt (10)

OT 1:33 – Bratt (5) Unassisted

BLUES 3 at SABRES 0

St. Louis Blues center Nick Bjugstad celebrates his goal with teammates against the Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P1 12:38 – Mathieu Joseph (2) Unassisted

P2 2:42 – Nick Bjugstad (4) from Justin Faulk (5), Joseph (3)

P3 18:58 – Faulk (3) EN from Joseph (4)

WILD 3 at HURRICANES 4

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P1 5:34 – Matt Boldy (6) Unassisted

P1 13:24 – Brock Faber (2) from Kirill Kaprizov (11), Marcus Johansson (7)

P2 0:37 – Boldy (7) from Vladimir Tarasenko (8), Jared Spurgeon (3)

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 12:53 – Jackson Blake (4) from Sean Walker (2)

P1 13:45 – Andrei Svechnikov (3) from Alexander Nikishin (5), Sebastian Aho (9)

P1 16:51 – Walker (3) from Seth Jarvis (5), K’Andre Miller (3)

P2 0:46 – Nikolaj Ehlers (2) from Blake (6)

CAPITALS 3 at PENGUINS 5

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P2 9:41 – Dylan Strome (4) from Alex Ovechkin (6)

P2 14:55 – Rasmus Sandin (1) from Strome (9), Ovechkin (7)

P2 19:55 – Tom Wilson (9) from Strome (10), John Carlson (7)

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 2:22 – Sidney Crosby (10) from Ben Kindel (1), Bryan Rust (8)

P1 11:32 – Crosby (11) from Rust (9), Erik Karlsson (11)

P2 2:08 – Anthony Mantha (7) from Tommy Novak (5), Blake Lizotte (1)

P3 11:16 – Rust (5) from Evgeni Malkin (17), Kindel (2)

P3 17:56 – Connor Dewar (4) from Kris Letang (6) – Empty Net

FLYERS 3 at PREDATORS 1

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P2 4:43 – Matvei Michkov (2) from Cam York (7), Sean Couturier (8)

P2 17:37 – Noah Cates (4) from Jamie Drysdale (5), Travis Konecny (7)

P3 18:47 – Konecny (5) from Christian Dvorak (4), York (8) – Empty Net

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P1 1:44 – Ryan O’Reilly (6) from Filip Forsberg (6), Nick Blankenburg (3)

DUCKS 7 at STARS 5

Anaheim Ducks defensemen Pavel Mintyukov and Ian Moore and center Ryan Poehling celebrates a goal scored by Moore against the Dallas Stars (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P2 1:16 – Chris Kreider (8) from Leo Carlsson (14)

P2 2:48 – Ian Moore (1) from Ryan Poehling (5), Nikita Nesterenko (6)

P2 14:07 – Cutter Gauthier (11) from Alex Killorn (3)

P2 17:05 – Olen Zellweger (1) from Beckett Sennecke (4), Killorn (4)

P3 0:16 – Kreider (9) from Drew Helleson (5), Troy Terry (11)

P3 9:22 – Carlsson (6) from Terry (12)

P3 18:07 – Mason McTavish (3) from Sennecke (5), Gauthier (7) – Empty Net

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 5:49 – Wyatt Johnston (8) from Mikko Rantanen (11), Miro Heiskanen (4)

P1 16:18 – Johnston (9) from Heiskanen (5), Jason Robertson (9)

P2 8:19 – Tyler Seguin (4) from Sam Steel (5), Heiskanen (6)

P3 1:50 – Rantanen (8) from Johnston (8), Robertson (10)

P3 16:39 – Roope Hintz (2) from Rantanen (12), Heiskanen (7)

PANTHERS 5 at KINGS 2

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 2:06 – Sam Bennett (3) from Jeff Petry (4), Jesper Boqvist (1)

P1 17:30 – Brad Marchand (8) from Aaron Ekblad (3)

P2 11:45 – Sam Reinhart (7) from Carter Verhaeghe (5), Niko Mikkola (1)

P3 8:41 – Anton Lundell (4) from Eetu Luostarinen (4)

P3 12:36 – Marchand (9) from Mikkola (2)

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P1 9:23 – Anze Kopitar (1) from Adrian Kempe (11), Quinton Byfield (10)

P1 11:00 – Corey Perry (6) from Mikey Anderson (2), Joel Edmundson (6)

LIGHTNING 6 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P2 0:36 – Gage Goncalves (1) from Dominic James (1)

P2 3:28 – James (1) from Oliver Bjorkstrand (3), J.J. Moser (2)

P3 2:48 – Nikita Kucherov (6) from Bjorkstrand (4), Jake Guentzel (8)

P3 4:12 – Brandon Hagel (5) from James (2)

P3 14:13 – Kucherov (7) from Victor Hedman (11), Hagel (6)

P3 19:13 – Hagel (6) from Kucherov (7) – Empty Net

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 7:25 – Ivan Barbashev (5) from Noah Hanifin (1), Mitch Marner (12)

P1 15:53 – Barbashev (6) from Marner (13), Jack Eichel (12)

P3 3:37 – Marner (4) from Eichel (13), Barbashev (8)