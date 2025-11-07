Panthers Bounce Back With 5-2 Win Over Kings

The Florida Panthers came into Crypto.com Arena with the hopes of bouncing back from a brutal loss to the Anaheim Ducks, while the Los Angeles Kings looked to build some momentum off a 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets a few nights ago.

Self-inflicting mistakes from the Kings and the Panthers’ ability to capitalize on those propelled them to a 5-2 win over the Kings on Thursday night.

Game Recap

The Panthers got off to a strong, fast-paced start, wasting no time getting things rolling as Sam Bennett opened the scoring just over two minutes into the opening frame. Bennett gathered the puck in front of the net off a Jeff Petry shot from the point before putting it past a flailing Anton Forsberg.

Adrian Kempe found himself on a clear-cut breakaway a minute after Bennett’s goal with the chance to tie things up at one, but Sergei Bobrovsky had other plans, stretching out to stop Kempe’s Forsberg-esque type shot.

Halfway through the first, the Kings were granted their second power play of the game, in which they capitalized. Kempe’s seeing-eye shot from the point was tipped by Anze Kopitar, who collected his first goal of the season.

Less than two minutes later, the Kings found the back of the net again. Mikey Anderson from the Kings’ blue line sprung Corey Perry on a breakaway that he made no mistake finishing on. The 40-year-old ripped one high glove side for his sixth goal in nine games.

Nov 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) shoots past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) for a goal in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The back-and-forth play continued for the rest of the first period, which saw Brad Marchand tie things up at two late in the period. Forsberg, completely unaware of Marchand, was stripped of the puck behind the net before Marchand stepped out in front to bury it.

Starts were clearly an emphasis for the Panthers, who once again came out with purpose. The difference in the second was that relentlessness stayed consistent throughout the entire period and saw them outchance the Kings 8-1.

After loads of pressure and puck possession, Carter Verhaeghe found Sam Reinhart in the slot for his seventh of the season to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead that they would take into the third period.

The Kings found themselves with their fourth power-play opportunity of the night, seven minutes into the third period, with a chance to tie the game at three. Instead, they gave up the second shorthanded breakaway of the night. This time, Anton Lundell capitalized to give the Panthers a 4-2 lead.

A troubling second half for the Kings continued. A bobbling puck that found itself bouncing over Kopitar’s stick at the blue line landed on Marchand’s stick, who went in on Forsberg and potted his second of the night to increase the Panthers’ lead to three goals.

The Panthers will finish their Southern Californian road trip with a visit to the Shark Tank on Saturday, while the Kings prepare for a long six-game road trip.