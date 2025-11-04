Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Islanders – 11/04/25

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (7-7-0) at ISLANDERS (6-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont

Johnny Beecher — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)

Status report

Swayman will make his second straight start in goal for the Bruins, who will use the same lineup from their 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin — Calum Ritchie — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Sorokin will start for the Islanders after Rittich stopped 22 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

