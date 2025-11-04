Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Islanders – 11/04/25

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (7-7-0) at ISLANDERS (6-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Johnny Beecher — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Jonathan Aspirot — Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)
Status report
Swayman will make his second straight start in goal for the Bruins, who will use the same lineup from their 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin — Calum Ritchie — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Sorokin will start for the Islanders after Rittich stopped 22 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.
