Projected Lineups for Flyers vs. Canadiens – 11/04/2025

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (9-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Rodrigo Abols — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers ran lines at the morning skate similar to the ones that finished a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Coach Rick Tocchet said he has some game-time decisions to make about a couple of his forwards. … Zamula, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson –Jake Evans — Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fifth straight game, and Montembeault will make his second straight start in goal.
