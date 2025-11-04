Projected Lineups for Flyers vs. Canadiens – 11/04/2025

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (9-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Rodrigo Abols — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers ran lines at the morning skate similar to the ones that finished a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Coach Rick Tocchet said he has some game-time decisions to make about a couple of his forwards. … Zamula, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson –Jake Evans — Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fifth straight game, and Montembeault will make his second straight start in goal.

