Projected Lineups for Flyers vs. Canadiens – 11/04/2025

by

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (9-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Rodrigo Abols — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers ran lines at the morning skate similar to the ones that finished a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Coach Rick Tocchet said he has some game-time decisions to make about a couple of his forwards. … Zamula, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. 

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson –Jake Evans — Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fifth straight game, and Montembeault will make his second straight start in goal.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner