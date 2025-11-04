Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Stars – 11/04/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (6-5-3) at STARS (6-3-3)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Matthew Savoie — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Isaac Howard — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Regula, a defenseman, was activated off injured reserve Tuesday; he has not played since Oct. 11 after a collision with Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane. It’s possible he could play with Edmonton playing back-to-back games, likely replacing Emberson on the bottom pair.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Tyler Seguin — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

aksa is a game-time decision, per Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. If he cannot play, they will likely dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen, with Capobianco drawing into the lineup. … Hintz, a center, participated in the morning skate but is still a few days away from returning. … DeSmith will get the start in goal after the birth of Oettinger’s first child on Sunday.

