Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Stars – 11/04/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (6-5-3) at STARS (6-3-3)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Matthew Savoie — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Isaac Howard — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Regula, a defenseman, was activated off injured reserve Tuesday; he has not played since Oct. 11 after a collision with Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane. It’s possible he could play with Edmonton playing back-to-back games, likely replacing Emberson on the bottom pair.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Tyler Seguin — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
aksa is a game-time decision, per Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. If he cannot play, they will likely dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen, with Capobianco drawing into the lineup. … Hintz, a center, participated in the morning skate but is still a few days away from returning. … DeSmith will get the start in goal after the birth of Oettinger’s first child on Sunday.
